Elgin City striker Kane Hester submits transfer request

Elgin City have been dealt a major blow after talismanic forward Kane Hester submitted a transfer request.

Hester finished as City’s leading scorer last season with 29 goals to his name.

It took his tally to 84 strikes for the club, in 160 appearances since he made the switch from Arbroath in January 2019.

In a club statement, City chairman Graham Tatters confirmed the 27-year-old, who is based in Montrose, is seeking a new opportunity closer to home.

Tatters said: “I am really disappointed to announce that Kane has put in a transfer request.

“After his move further south with work he is fed up with the travelling up for training and games and wants to play for a team closer to his home.

“He has done an amazing job for us and as a club we will be really sad to see him go but I suppose that’s football, players come and go.”

Elgin continue search for new boss

City remain on the hunt for a new permanent manager, to replace Gavin Price who was sacked in April.

Ross Draper, along with Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn, led the Black and Whites to League Two safety after being placed in interim charge for the final five games of the campaign.

Tatters says Elgin are hoping to start holding interviews for the post, stressing he is keen to make a quick appointment in order to progress with recruitment for next season.

He added: “The club is reasonably placed with a nucleus of 15 players registered for next season.

“That is not a big enough squad to go through the season so we will be looking to bring in a number of players as soon as possible.

“I am sure the new manager will be looking for some loan deals to supplement our signings, an area where we have been well served in the past.”