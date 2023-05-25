Ross Draper sets out immediate plans after landing Elgin City player-boss job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Draper sets out immediate plans after landing Elgin City player-boss job

The former Inverness and Ross County star pens three-year deal after guiding League Two club to safety.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City directors Chris Foot, left, and Cecil Jack, right, with new manager Ross Draper as he signs his three-year contract.
New Elgin City manager Ross Draper will continue to pull on the boots – but says his immediate task is to find new players to kick the League Two club forward.

The 34-year-old has signed a three-year contract to become the new permanent manager after helping the side survive a relegation battle, aided by coaches Charlie Charlesworth and Steve Dunn, who will remain as key backroom staff.

The Wolverhampton-born midfielder-turned-defender, who won the Scottish Cup with Caley Thistle in 2015, has top-flight experience with Ross County and joined Elgin last year from Championship side Cove Rangers after an initial loan move.

Two years running, Elgin have finished second bottom of their division and, in the end, finished only one point above Albion Rovers, who lost the pyramid play-off against Lowland League Spartans.

The interim management trio guided City’s players to key victories over Forfar Athletic and Dumbarton and those six points ensured Elgin were staying up.

Three-year deal helps boss to plan

This is Draper’s first role as a manager and he said the work has already kicked off in terms of shaping the club for a stronger future.

He said: “It’s been a long couple of weeks as we’ve had a lot of things to sort out. This is my first management job, so there were things the club wanted in place, to ensure I was happy with everything.

“The club have been really good in supporting me. I’m glad to get it done.

“This is a big challenge and I’m not underestimating that. It has been a couple of tough seasons in terms of where we’ve finished, but there’s a really good nucleus of a squad here. Hopefully, with a few additions, we can kick on next season.

“I’m excited to get this opportunity and I said from the off I wouldn’t have taken a one-year deal. Three years allows me to have a plan to get the club moving forward. My ambition matches that of the club, so I’m delighted. We’re all on the same page.

“We managed to keep the club up with five games to go. It was tough to turn it around. The plan is to keep progressing next year. We need stability going forward.

“The job came up a little bit sooner than expected, but sometimes doors open. This was one I couldn’t turn down.

“We came in and got the positive results. We have the support from people around us, so I’m sure we’ll be fine.

“Sometimes, in coaching, you follow your nose and see where it takes you. That’s the case.”

Kane Hester has moved  to join Montrose in League One. Image: Bob Crombie.

Cash will be used to replace Hester

Elgin reportedly banked £25,000 for the sale of striker Kane Hester, who joined League One Montrose last week, which is closer to home for the 27-year-old, who bagged 84 goals in 160 appearances, including 29 last season.

Draper confirmed the cash paid by the Angus club will help him look for another attacker in the summer market.

He said: “Every club is after a striker and Montrose have got themselves a real quality forward in Kane, who was brilliant for the club. We wish him all the best.

“Everyone moves on. We got the money we wanted, and we’ll put that back into the squad.

“Recruitment is tough, and I know the former manager, Gavin Price, often spoke about that in terms of our location.

“This is a really important couple of weeks as we see how is available. We won’t panic as we’ve still 13 or 14 players contracted for next season. It’s a case of getting bodies in as long as they are the right fit for Elgin City.”

Charlie Charlesworth assisted Ross Draper and Steven Dunn to keep the club in League Two last season.

Playing still important to Draper

Another coach will be brought in by Draper when the time is right, but for now Charlesworth and Dunn will be on the sidelines as the new boss continues to contribute on the park.

He added: “It will be a player/manager role and that was the thinking of having someone else on the sidelines. It is tough to play and manage at the same time, so I still plan on playing – if I deteriorate over the next six to 12 months then I will re-evaluate the situation.

“I still feel fit and healthy and can contribute on the park and towards the team. At the minute, my body feels good.”

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters will be delighted to get Ross Draper on board. Image: DC Thomson

‘Looking forward to fresh challenge’

A statement from the Black and Whites said: “We are delighted to announce that we have just signed Ross Draper as our new manager on a three-year deal.

“Ross, we believe, has great potential as a new up and coming young manager.

“He has already expressed his vision for the future of the club both on and off the pitch. He is looking forward to this fresh challenge and getting started.”

Inverness switch led to north football

Draper moved to the north of Scotland in 2012 from Macclesfield Town to sign for then Premiership club Caley Thistle.

He helped ICT reach the Scottish League Cup final two years later and was a Scottish Cup winner with the Caley Jags the following season.

When he left Inverness in 2017, he made the move to Ross County where he continued to play at the top level, before moving on from Dingwall to Cove Rangers in 2021.

