Ross Draper sets out immediate plans after landing Elgin City player-boss job

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Elgin City manager Ross Draper will continue to pull on the boots – but says his immediate task is to find new players to kick the League Two club forward.

The 34-year-old has signed a three-year contract to become the new permanent manager after helping the side survive a relegation battle, aided by coaches Charlie Charlesworth and Steve Dunn, who will remain as key backroom staff.

The Wolverhampton-born midfielder-turned-defender, who won the Scottish Cup with Caley Thistle in 2015, has top-flight experience with Ross County and joined Elgin last year from Championship side Cove Rangers after an initial loan move.

Two years running, Elgin have finished second bottom of their division and, in the end, finished only one point above Albion Rovers, who lost the pyramid play-off against Lowland League Spartans.

The interim management trio guided City’s players to key victories over Forfar Athletic and Dumbarton and those six points ensured Elgin were staying up.

Three-year deal helps boss to plan

This is Draper’s first role as a manager and he said the work has already kicked off in terms of shaping the club for a stronger future.

He said: “It’s been a long couple of weeks as we’ve had a lot of things to sort out. This is my first management job, so there were things the club wanted in place, to ensure I was happy with everything.

“The club have been really good in supporting me. I’m glad to get it done.

“This is a big challenge and I’m not underestimating that. It has been a couple of tough seasons in terms of where we’ve finished, but there’s a really good nucleus of a squad here. Hopefully, with a few additions, we can kick on next season.

“I’m excited to get this opportunity and I said from the off I wouldn’t have taken a one-year deal. Three years allows me to have a plan to get the club moving forward. My ambition matches that of the club, so I’m delighted. We’re all on the same page.

“We managed to keep the club up with five games to go. It was tough to turn it around. The plan is to keep progressing next year. We need stability going forward.

“The job came up a little bit sooner than expected, but sometimes doors open. This was one I couldn’t turn down.

“We came in and got the positive results. We have the support from people around us, so I’m sure we’ll be fine.

“Sometimes, in coaching, you follow your nose and see where it takes you. That’s the case.”

Cash will be used to replace Hester

Elgin reportedly banked £25,000 for the sale of striker Kane Hester, who joined League One Montrose last week, which is closer to home for the 27-year-old, who bagged 84 goals in 160 appearances, including 29 last season.

Draper confirmed the cash paid by the Angus club will help him look for another attacker in the summer market.

He said: “Every club is after a striker and Montrose have got themselves a real quality forward in Kane, who was brilliant for the club. We wish him all the best.

“Everyone moves on. We got the money we wanted, and we’ll put that back into the squad.

“Recruitment is tough, and I know the former manager, Gavin Price, often spoke about that in terms of our location.

“This is a really important couple of weeks as we see how is available. We won’t panic as we’ve still 13 or 14 players contracted for next season. It’s a case of getting bodies in as long as they are the right fit for Elgin City.”

Playing still important to Draper

Another coach will be brought in by Draper when the time is right, but for now Charlesworth and Dunn will be on the sidelines as the new boss continues to contribute on the park.

He added: “It will be a player/manager role and that was the thinking of having someone else on the sidelines. It is tough to play and manage at the same time, so I still plan on playing – if I deteriorate over the next six to 12 months then I will re-evaluate the situation.

“I still feel fit and healthy and can contribute on the park and towards the team. At the minute, my body feels good.”

‘Looking forward to fresh challenge’

A statement from the Black and Whites said: “We are delighted to announce that we have just signed Ross Draper as our new manager on a three-year deal.

“Ross, we believe, has great potential as a new up and coming young manager.

“He has already expressed his vision for the future of the club both on and off the pitch. He is looking forward to this fresh challenge and getting started.”

Inverness switch led to north football

Draper moved to the north of Scotland in 2012 from Macclesfield Town to sign for then Premiership club Caley Thistle.

He helped ICT reach the Scottish League Cup final two years later and was a Scottish Cup winner with the Caley Jags the following season.

When he left Inverness in 2017, he made the move to Ross County where he continued to play at the top level, before moving on from Dingwall to Cove Rangers in 2021.