Elgin City triumph on penalties against Forfar Athletic to progress in SPFL Trust Trophy

Daniel Hoban was Elgin City’s hero as they progressed past Forfar Athletic on penalties in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The two sides could not be separated in League Two action at Station Park on Saturday, and the sides once again cancelled each other out.

Forfar enjoyed the most prominent spell of pressure at the start of the second half, with Hoban denying Kieran Inglis from the spot.

There was to be no breakthrough in the 90 minutes, however, Elgin triumphed 4-3 on spot-kicks after Hoban once again came up trumps in the shoot-out to deny Darren Whyte.

Elgin will now take their place in Thursday’s third round draw.

Ross Draper opted to ring the changes for the quickfire second meeting with the Loons, with the match another opportunity for his much-changed squad to continue their gelling process.

Elgin were boosted by the return of defenders Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski to the starting line-up, while Daniel Hoban, Owen Cairns, Kenny MacInnes and Liam Harvey were also drafted in.

Draper took himself out of the starting line-up, while Thomas McHale, Nathan Cooney, Brian Cameron, Matty Wright and Mitch Taylor were also among the substitutes.

Goalkeeper Hoban was called into action on 10 minutes, saving comfortably after Roberto Nditi struck the ball goalwards from close range following a Darren Watson delivery.

Ryan Paterson was next to try his luck, with a strike which drifted just over, while Watson got in behind Connall Ewan before seeing an effort parried by Hoban.

Forfar were creating the bulk of the goalscoring threat, with Paterson once again off target with a shot on the turn which drifted well over on 25 minutes.

Elgin began to enjoy more attacking territory as the half wore on though, with Dolzanski narrowly off target with a header from Russell Dingwall’s free-kick.

A slide rule pass by MacInnes released Harvey on 35 minutes, but the on-loan Aberdeen striker drilled his low effort wide of the far post.

Rory MacEwan was next to try his luck from the edge of the box, but could not keep his effort on target.

Elgin were dealt a blow on the stroke of half-time when Connall Ewan suffered a nasty cut to the head in a collision, which forced him to be replaced by Cooney.

Forfar ended the half with the best chance after Kieran Inglis went through on goal, with Hoban standing tall to block the effort.

The Loons had the ball in the net at the start of the second period, however, Craig Thomson was ruled offside following Inglis’ through ball.

Elgin weathered an incessant spell of pressure from the visitors at the start of the second half, with Hoban in inspired form. He initially did well to make a double save from Thomson and Finn Robson, before denying substitute Matthew Allen’s free header from the resulting corner.

That brought about another corner which led to referee Jordan Curren awarding a penalty on 53 minutes, with Roberto Nditi adjudged to have been brought down in a crowded penalty box.

Inglis stepped up to take the spot-kick, however, Hoban guessed correctly to pull off an excellent save low to his left.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the dying stages, with Thomson weaving his way into a shooting position before sending an effort straight at Hoban.

At the other end, a whipped cross by Harvey was a whisker away from being met by strike partner Ben Barron who was arriving at the far post.

It went to penalties, with substitute Wright seeing his effort saved by Marc McCallum, however, Forfar’s Stuart Morrison immediately struck his effort over.

Whyte had to score to keep Forfar in the tie, with Hoban turning his effort around the post.