Rescheduled Viaplay Cup date will hand Aberdeen Europa League play-off advantage, says defender Nicky Devlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Rescheduled Viaplay Cup date will hand Aberdeen Europa League play-off advantage, says defender Nicky Devlin

Aberdeen's League Cup second round clash at Stirling Albion was moved forward 24 hours to Friday night due to an event at the Forthbank Stadium - giving the Dons an extra day to prepare for next week's Europa League play-off.

By Sean Wallace
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14052739an) Nicky Devlin (2) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Celtic, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 13 Aug 2023
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14052739an) Nicky Devlin (2) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Celtic, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 13 Aug 2023

Defender Nicky Devlin believes the rescheduled Viaplay Cup tie at Stirling Albion gives Aberdeen a vital Euro advantage.

Aberdeen are set to play League One Stirling Albion away from home in the second round on Friday evening.

The tie was moved to a Friday (7.45pm) because Stirling’s Forthbank Stadium is unavailable on Saturday due to a pre-arranged non-football event.

Aberdeen requested the game be played on Friday evening rather than Sunday due to Europa League commitments.

Next Thursday the Dons will face an away play-off tie game against either BK Hacken of Sweden or FK Zalgiris of Lithuania.

Devlin reckons adding an extra 24 hours before that crunch play-off match will hugely benefit the Dons.

He said: “Playing on a Friday night is a little bit different, but it gives us an extra day to build into the European game.

“That will hopefully be a massive advantage to us.”

Monitoring European opponents

Friday will not be the only evening dominated by football for Devlin as the defender plans to watch online coverage of the second leg between BK Hacken and FK Zalgiris on Thursday.

BK Hacken are in control of the third qualifying round tie, having won the first leg 3-1 in Lithuania last week.

The return tie in Gothenburg kicks-off at 6pm UK time.

Both BK Hacken and FK Zalgiris are deep into their league campaigns and involved in title fights.

BK Hacken defeated Varbegs BolS 2-0 at home in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Hacken have played 19 league games and sit second in the table,  one point behind leaders IF Elfsborg.

Zalgiris also won at the weekend, beating Hegelmann Litauen 4-0 at home in league action.

Vilnius-based FK Zalgiris have played 26 games in the A Lyga and also sit second in the table, six points behind leaders Panavezys.

Devlin was unable to watch coverage of the first leg clash because he has only recently moved into a new house and did not have WiFi.

That has been installed now and he will be able to assess both clubs in action ahead of next week’s trip to either Sweden or Lithuania.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured beside the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

He said “In terms of geography, the draw is not too bad.

“These away ties are difficult, because you can be away on a Thursday night and you are back playing on a Sunday.

“It will be difficult, regardless of who comes out the tie.

“My WiFi was not fitted yet (for the first leg).

“I will see the second leg – that is what you do knowing the draw as we are going to play one of those sides.

“Hopefully we can go into that European tie in a good place having got to the quarter-final of the Viaplay Cup.

“Then we will have a right go.”

Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen deflects a shot from Celtic’s Daizen Maeda off the line. Image: Shutterstock.

Costly error against Celtic by Devlin

Aberdeen are guaranteed group stage action this season regardless of the outcome of the play-off showdown.

Should the Dons beat either BK Hacken or FK Zalgiris, they will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

If they lose, then Aberdeen have the safety net of dropping into the group stage of the Conference League.

However, before that Euro clash the Dons must first face an in-form Stirling Albion side.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected after his mistake led to a Celtic goal. Image: SNS

Managed by former Dons captain Darren Young, Stirling have only lost one of their last 26 matches in all competitions.

Last season Aberdeen defeated the Binos 5-0 in the group stages of the competition.

Devlin will go into the cup tie having made a costly mistake that led to Celtic’s second goal in the 3-1 loss to the Premiership champions on Sunday.

The defender’s misjudged header fell to Kyogo Furuhashi, who punished the error by firing home from 15 yards.

Respecting Stirling’s potential threat

Devlin insists there can be no slip-ups against Stirling Albion and the Dons will not underestimate their threat.

Stirling Albion stunned Premiership St Johnstone 4-0 away in the League Cup group stage.

The 30-year-old is determined it will be last season’s League Two champions’ only shock win in the tournament.

He said: “We want to put on a performance and to get through the tie, that is the most important thing.

“Stirling Albion have already gone to a Premier League side and won 4-0.

“They haven’t gone there and nicked a result.

“We are under no illusions how difficult that will be as well.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Peterhead celebrate Kieran Shanks goal in the 5-3 win over Aberdeen B at North Lodge Park.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan happy to achieve main objective of SPFL Trust Trophy progression…
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams made his comeback from injury in the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead come from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 in second round of SPFL…
Stirling Albion boss Darren Young. Image: SNS
Stirling Albion boss Darren Young determined to test former club Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup
Aberdeen Women defender Aimee Black
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster heaps praise on Aimee Black after teen pens semi-pro…
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground. Photo SNS
Boss Barry Robson vows to reduce Aberdeen's reliance on loan signings
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris gets away from Celtic's Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Four players who WERE on the fringes could be key for Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to exorcise their Darvel demons
Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.
Defender Jack MacKenzie insists Aberdeen are still haunted by Darvel humiliation
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
James McGarry feels he is arriving at Aberdeen fresh from 'best six months of…

Conversation