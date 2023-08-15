Rescheduled Viaplay Cup date will hand Aberdeen Europa League play-off advantage, says defender Nicky Devlin

Defender Nicky Devlin believes the rescheduled Viaplay Cup tie at Stirling Albion gives Aberdeen a vital Euro advantage.

Aberdeen are set to play League One Stirling Albion away from home in the second round on Friday evening.

The tie was moved to a Friday (7.45pm) because Stirling’s Forthbank Stadium is unavailable on Saturday due to a pre-arranged non-football event.

Aberdeen requested the game be played on Friday evening rather than Sunday due to Europa League commitments.

Next Thursday the Dons will face an away play-off tie game against either BK Hacken of Sweden or FK Zalgiris of Lithuania.

Devlin reckons adding an extra 24 hours before that crunch play-off match will hugely benefit the Dons.

He said: “Playing on a Friday night is a little bit different, but it gives us an extra day to build into the European game.

“That will hopefully be a massive advantage to us.”

Monitoring European opponents

Friday will not be the only evening dominated by football for Devlin as the defender plans to watch online coverage of the second leg between BK Hacken and FK Zalgiris on Thursday.

BK Hacken are in control of the third qualifying round tie, having won the first leg 3-1 in Lithuania last week.

The return tie in Gothenburg kicks-off at 6pm UK time.

Both BK Hacken and FK Zalgiris are deep into their league campaigns and involved in title fights.

BK Hacken defeated Varbegs BolS 2-0 at home in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Hacken have played 19 league games and sit second in the table, one point behind leaders IF Elfsborg.

Ali Youssefs första mål på ett år 🤩#bkhäcken — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) August 14, 2023

Zalgiris also won at the weekend, beating Hegelmann Litauen 4-0 at home in league action.

Vilnius-based FK Zalgiris have played 26 games in the A Lyga and also sit second in the table, six points behind leaders Panavezys.

Devlin was unable to watch coverage of the first leg clash because he has only recently moved into a new house and did not have WiFi.

That has been installed now and he will be able to assess both clubs in action ahead of next week’s trip to either Sweden or Lithuania.

He said “In terms of geography, the draw is not too bad.

“These away ties are difficult, because you can be away on a Thursday night and you are back playing on a Sunday.

“It will be difficult, regardless of who comes out the tie.

“My WiFi was not fitted yet (for the first leg).

“I will see the second leg – that is what you do knowing the draw as we are going to play one of those sides.

“Hopefully we can go into that European tie in a good place having got to the quarter-final of the Viaplay Cup.

“Then we will have a right go.”

Costly error against Celtic by Devlin

Aberdeen are guaranteed group stage action this season regardless of the outcome of the play-off showdown.

Should the Dons beat either BK Hacken or FK Zalgiris, they will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

If they lose, then Aberdeen have the safety net of dropping into the group stage of the Conference League.

However, before that Euro clash the Dons must first face an in-form Stirling Albion side.

Managed by former Dons captain Darren Young, Stirling have only lost one of their last 26 matches in all competitions.

Last season Aberdeen defeated the Binos 5-0 in the group stages of the competition.

Devlin will go into the cup tie having made a costly mistake that led to Celtic’s second goal in the 3-1 loss to the Premiership champions on Sunday.

The defender’s misjudged header fell to Kyogo Furuhashi, who punished the error by firing home from 15 yards.

Respecting Stirling’s potential threat

Devlin insists there can be no slip-ups against Stirling Albion and the Dons will not underestimate their threat.

Stirling Albion stunned Premiership St Johnstone 4-0 away in the League Cup group stage.

The 30-year-old is determined it will be last season’s League Two champions’ only shock win in the tournament.

He said: “We want to put on a performance and to get through the tie, that is the most important thing.

“Stirling Albion have already gone to a Premier League side and won 4-0.

“They haven’t gone there and nicked a result.

“We are under no illusions how difficult that will be as well.”