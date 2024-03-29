Ross Draper says Elgin City’s season firmly in balance ahead of final stretch

Ross Draper is eager for Elgin City to start looking up the League Two table – but only once they have closed off any threat of relegation.

City have given themselves breathing space, having racked up an eight-point gap above bottom side Clyde with six games remaining.

The Black and Whites sit seventh, among a cluster of tightly-matched teams in mid-table.

With 10 points separating them from fourth-placed Spartans, defender Draper knows a late promotion play-off charge is unlikely.

The Englishman insists City’s campaign is in the balance – but ensuring the Moray outfit’s safety is top of his agenda.

Draper said: “I think there’s a bit of both. A couple of weeks ago we were potentially trying to look up as much as possible.

“We are 10 points off the play-offs now, so it would take a bit of a collapse from teams above us and a winning run from us to get anywhere near that.

“You never say never in football. Until it’s mathematically impossible I would never close the door on it.

“I always try and be positive about it, rather than looking over our shoulder.

“We are in a situation where we need points to stay up. The club needs to stay up – it’s as simple as that. That would give us the foundation to go forward next year.

“All we can do is win games of football. If we win on Saturday hopefully we close the gap on teams above us, and if we do that we are bound to build a gap on teams below us.

“That’s all it is at the moment. We are at that stage where it’s a bit in between. We will probably know more about where we are at in a couple of weeks.

“It’s important to get as many points on the board as possible, and as quick as possible.”

City looking to build on recent momentum

Elgin have proven difficult to beat in recent weeks, with Allan Hale’s men having lost just one of their last seven matches.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County player Draper is eager to continue that momentum when his side make the trip to East Fife on Saturday.

The 35-year-old added: “The best teams in the league are the most consistent – and we have been consistent since the manager has come in.

“We have managed to pick up a bit of form, and good wins at good times.

“We see this as an opportunity again to go and get three points, although we know it will be tough against a decent side. They are in good form themselves.

“We certainly don’t have that fear factor any more of going into games and worrying what could be. We go into every game to try and win it now, which is a positive going forward.”

East Fife improving under Campbell

Elgin have not claimed a league victory at Bayview since 2016, and Draper expects a difficult encounter against Dick Campbell’s side, who are four points ahead of the Black and Whites at present.

He added: “We are both still fighting to get over the line to get enough points to make sure we are mathematically safe. I think both teams will see it as an opportunity to get points.

“It is a tough place to go with the artificial surface. They are a good side who seem to have had a bounce from the new manager.

“We know it will be tough, but it’s one we are looking forward to.”

City have allowed goalkeeper Kyle King to join Irvine Meadow on loan for the remainder of the season, having recently recalled Oliver Kelly from a spell at Lossiemouth.