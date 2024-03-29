Ross Draper says Elgin City’s season firmly in balance ahead of final stretch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Ross Draper says Elgin City’s season firmly in balance ahead of final stretch

City have breathing space at present, with eight points separating them from bottom side Clyde ahead of the final six League Two fixtures.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City defender Ross Draper.
Elgin City's Ross Draper. Image: SNS

Ross Draper is eager for Elgin City to start looking up the League Two table – but only once they have closed off any threat of relegation.

City have given themselves breathing space, having racked up an eight-point gap above bottom side Clyde with six games remaining.

The Black and Whites sit seventh, among a cluster of tightly-matched teams in mid-table.

With 10 points separating them from fourth-placed Spartans, defender Draper knows a late promotion play-off charge is unlikely.

Ross Draper in action for Elgin City. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Englishman insists City’s campaign is in the balance – but ensuring the Moray outfit’s safety is top of his agenda.

Draper said: “I think there’s a bit of both. A couple of weeks ago we were potentially trying to look up as much as possible.

“We are 10 points off the play-offs now, so it would take a bit of a collapse from teams above us and a winning run from us to get anywhere near that.

“You never say never in football. Until it’s mathematically impossible I would never close the door on it.

“I always try and be positive about it, rather than looking over our shoulder.

“We are in a situation where we need points to stay up. The club needs to stay up – it’s as simple as that. That would give us the foundation to go forward next year.

“All we can do is win games of football. If we win on Saturday hopefully we close the gap on teams above us, and if we do that we are bound to build a gap on teams below us.

“That’s all it is at the moment. We are at that stage where it’s a bit in between. We will probably know more about where we are at in a couple of weeks.

“It’s important to get as many points on the board as possible, and as quick as possible.”

City looking to build on recent momentum

Elgin have proven difficult to beat in recent weeks, with Allan Hale’s men having lost just one of their last seven matches.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County player Draper is eager to continue that momentum when his side make the trip to East Fife on Saturday.

The 35-year-old added: “The best teams in the league are the most consistent – and we have been consistent since the manager has come in.

“We have managed to pick up a bit of form, and good wins at good times.

“We see this as an opportunity again to go and get three points, although we know it will be tough against a decent side. They are in good form themselves.

“We certainly don’t have that fear factor any more of going into games and worrying what could be. We go into every game to try and win it now, which is a positive going forward.”

East Fife improving under Campbell

Elgin have not claimed a league victory at Bayview since 2016, and Draper expects a difficult encounter against Dick Campbell’s side, who are four points ahead of the Black and Whites at present.

Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

He added: “We are both still fighting to get over the line to get enough points to make sure we are mathematically safe. I think both teams will see it as an opportunity to get points.

“It is a tough place to go with the artificial surface. They are a good side who seem to have had a bounce from the new manager.

“We know it will be tough, but it’s one we are looking forward to.”

City have allowed goalkeeper Kyle King to join Irvine Meadow on loan for the remainder of the season, having recently recalled Oliver Kelly from a spell at Lossiemouth.

More from Elgin City

Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie.
Too early for Elgin City to bank on League Two safety, says Allan Hale
Alan Murray, who has been appointed as Elgin City chairman. Image: Elgin City FC
Alan Murray appointed as new Elgin City chairman
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale encouraged by improving away form ahead of trip to…
Elgin City defender Owen Cairns. Image: Robert Crombie.
Owen Cairns drawing on last season's experience to help Elgin City escape League Two…
Striker Shane Sutherland during his second spell at Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Former Caley Thistle attacker Shane Sutherland targets playing return after two-year injury hell
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale says Clyde match will not be decisive
Peterhead's Rory McAllister shoots a fraction wide against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead takes positives from Balmoor draw; Elgin boss Allan Hale full of praise for…
Russell Dingwall celebrates his goal for Elgin against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie.
Russell Dingwall looking to show how far Elgin City have come at Peterhead
Peterhead celebrate Alfie Stewart's late equaliser against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hailed for stunning comeback at Forfar; Elgin frustrate League Two leaders Stenhousemuir; Cove…
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Allan Hale says collective effort has sparked Elgin City upturn

Conversation