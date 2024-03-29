Magnificent Maryculter home on the market for £585,000

With a front row seat to the Northern Lights, spectacular sunsets and the most incredible wildlife on its doorstep, Lismore isn’t just a house, it’s a tranquil slice of countryside paradise.

Like a beautiful scene from a landscape painting, the stunning four-bedroom family home in Maryculter overlooks shimmering fields of golden barley with uninterrupted views of the Bennachie hills in the background.

The peaceful rural retreat which is only 13 miles from Aberdeen and seven miles from Stonehaven, has been a serene sanctuary for Lorraine and Mark Porter.

“The property benefits from being in a tranquil countryside location and the field directly behind the property is so beautiful when ploughed and sowed with barley,” says Mark.

“This becomes a true field of gold during the summer months and throughout the harvest season.”

Perfect family home in Maryculter

But after 20 glorious years, the couple, who are both enjoying an active retirement, have put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“We will miss living in a luxurious spacious house, which has been designed and furnished to a very high standard,” says Mark.

“We’ll also miss the main living areas, including the master bedroom and bathroom, which are located on the ground floor and the spacious decked area and garden have allowed us to watch kestrels, listen to the curlews calling, experience the annual migration of geese or see our friendly pheasant wander through our garden.

“The proximity of being close to Royal Deeside, Stonehaven and Peterculter Golf Club is also something we’ll sorely miss.”

House with self contained guest accommodation

Built by Churchill Homes, Mark and Lorraine have been the only owners of the attractive home which also comes with a stand alone detached ancilliary unit.

“It was a former Home of the Week advertised in the P&J and we fell in love with the house during our first viewing,” says Mark.

“The formal dining room and lounge both look to the north with uninterrupted views towards Bennachie, while the rear garden remains very secluded.

“The design of the development at Haremoss ensures that privacy between neighbours is maintained and this becomes self-evident when viewing Lismore.”

Sleek and stylish interiors

Striking from the outside, the property is even more impressive inside where a large reception hall leads into a superb lounge complete with a galleried balcony and double-height ceilings where the couple love to relax.

“We love the open vaulted ceilings and upper galleries of the lounge area and having a large sandstone fireplace as the focal point compliments this gorgeous room,” says Mark.

“It is a feature of the home that we continue to enjoy on a daily basis along with the kitchen/family room, which is often the heart of our home during informal occasions.”

Four fabulous bedrooms

For those who love to cook and socialise at the same time, the open-plan kitchen is sure to whet the appetite with space for dining, a cosy family area at the back and patio doors which lead out to a decked area.

Dinner parties or special occasions can also be enjoyed in the beautiful separate dining room.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room, a cloakroom, the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a walk-in dressing room as well as a second double bedroom with an ensuite shower room.

Glorious gardens

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing overlooking the lounge and reception hallway which would lend itself as a relaxing reading/study area.

Also on this floor are two large double bedrooms and a fantastic family bathroom.

In addition to the detached home, this property also comes with a detached building which is ideal for guests as it has an open-plan lounge, bedroom and kitchen plus a shower room.

Outside, the beautiful garden is a horticultural haven with lush lawns and colourful flowers while barbecues can be savoured on the patio or decking areas.

In terms of storage, the property has a double integral garage.

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Mark thinks it will be a mix of their wonderful home and its amazing location.

“I think the size and quality of the home will appeal plus the sunny south facing garden, which has been lovingly maintained and has incredible views of the surrounding countryside,” says Mark.

“The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular plus the dark nights offer incredible skies as there is no light pollution and we have been fortunate to witness the Northern Lights on many occasions.

“Lismore is also very close to the acclaimed Lairhillock Primary School and is in the catchment area for Cults Academy with the school bus stopping outside our driveway.

“Also, the AWPR junction at Peterculter has been a welcome addition allowing good access to the airport and to the north of Aberdeenshire, while seeing a significant reduction in local traffic.”

Lismore, Maryculter, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £585,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Stronachs on 01224 626100 or check out the website aspc.co.uk