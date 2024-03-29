Magnificent Maryculter home on the market for £585,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Magnificent Maryculter home on the market for £585,000

Lorraine and Mark Porter will miss everything about their amazing home especially the spectacular sunsets.

By Rosemary Lowne
Lismore is a fantastic family home in Maryculter.
Lorraine and Mark Porter will miss everything about their amazing home especially the spectacular views. Image: Stronachs

With a front row seat to the Northern Lights, spectacular sunsets and the most incredible wildlife on its doorstep, Lismore isn’t just a house, it’s a tranquil slice of countryside paradise.

Like a beautiful scene from a landscape painting, the stunning four-bedroom family home in Maryculter overlooks shimmering fields of golden barley with uninterrupted views of the Bennachie hills in the background.

The peaceful rural retreat which is only 13 miles from Aberdeen and seven miles from Stonehaven, has been a serene sanctuary for Lorraine and Mark Porter.

Lorraine and Mark Porter inside their Maryculter home
Lorraine and Mark Porter will be sad to leave their wonderful home but are happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy. Image: Lorraine and Mark Porter

“The property benefits from being in a tranquil countryside location and the field directly behind the property is so beautiful when ploughed and sowed with barley,” says Mark.

“This becomes a true field of gold during the summer months and throughout the harvest season.”

Perfect family home in Maryculter

But after 20 glorious years, the couple, who are both enjoying an active retirement, have put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“We will miss living in a luxurious spacious house, which has been designed and furnished to a very high standard,” says Mark.

“We’ll also miss the main living areas, including the master bedroom and bathroom, which are located on the ground floor and the spacious decked area and garden have allowed us to watch kestrels, listen to the curlews calling, experience the annual migration of geese or see our friendly pheasant wander through our garden.

“The proximity of being close to Royal Deeside, Stonehaven and Peterculter Golf Club is also something we’ll sorely miss.”

The lounge with cream toned carpets, walls, furniture and curtains and maroon accents
The lounge is definitely a showstopper. Image: Stronachs

House with self contained guest accommodation

Built by Churchill Homes, Mark and Lorraine have been the only owners of the attractive home which also comes with a stand alone detached ancilliary unit.

“It was a former Home of the Week advertised in the P&J and we fell in love with the house during our first viewing,” says Mark.

“The formal dining room and lounge both look to the north with uninterrupted views towards Bennachie, while the rear garden remains very secluded.

“The design of the development at Haremoss ensures that privacy between neighbours is maintained and this becomes self-evident when viewing Lismore.”

The dining room with light wood tones and creams
The elegant dining room is the ideal place for dinner parties. Image: Stronachs

Sleek and stylish interiors

Striking from the outside, the property is even more impressive inside where a large reception hall leads into a superb lounge complete with a galleried balcony and double-height ceilings where the couple love to relax.

“We love the open vaulted ceilings and upper galleries of the lounge area and having a large sandstone fireplace as the focal point compliments this gorgeous room,” says Mark.

“It is a feature of the home that we continue to enjoy on a daily basis along with the kitchen/family room, which is often the heart of our home during informal occasions.”

The open plan living room, kitchen and dining area in the Maryculter home
The open plan kitchen, diner and family area caters for busy family life. Image: Stronachs

Four fabulous bedrooms

For those who love to cook and socialise at the same time, the open-plan kitchen is sure to whet the appetite with space for dining, a cosy family area at the back and patio doors which lead out to a decked area.

Dinner parties or special occasions can also be enjoyed in the beautiful separate dining room.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room, a cloakroom, the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a walk-in dressing room as well as a second double bedroom with an ensuite shower room.

The cosy bedroom in the Maryculter home with a double bed, two chest of drawers and a papered accent wall
A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Stronachs

Glorious gardens

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing overlooking the lounge and reception hallway which would lend itself as a relaxing reading/study area.

Also on this floor are two large double bedrooms and a fantastic family bathroom.

In addition to the detached home, this property also comes with a detached building which is ideal for guests as it has an open-plan lounge, bedroom and kitchen plus a shower room.

Outside, the beautiful garden is a horticultural haven with lush lawns and colourful flowers while barbecues can be savoured on the patio or decking areas.

The decked area outside the Maryculter home, with patio furniture on it
Watch the sun go down from the attractive decked area. Image: Stronachs

In terms of storage, the property has a double integral garage.

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Mark thinks it will be a mix of their wonderful home and its amazing location.

“I think the size and quality of the home will appeal plus the sunny south facing garden, which has been lovingly maintained and has incredible views of the surrounding countryside,” says Mark.

self contained ancilliary unit
Guests can enjoy their privacy in this self contained ancilliary unit. Image: Stronachs

“The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular plus the dark nights offer incredible skies as there is no light pollution and we have been fortunate to witness the Northern Lights on many occasions.

“Lismore is also very close to the acclaimed Lairhillock Primary School and is in the catchment area for Cults Academy with the school bus stopping outside our driveway.

“Also, the AWPR junction at Peterculter has been a welcome addition allowing good access to the airport and to the north of Aberdeenshire, while seeing a significant reduction in local traffic.”

The sunsets are incredible at Lismore. Image: Lorraine and Mark Porter

Lismore, Maryculter, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £585,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Stronachs on 01224 626100 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

