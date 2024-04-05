Allan Hale hopes Elgin City’s resilience can once again come to the fore against Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allan Hale hopes Elgin City’s resilience can once again come to the fore against Spartans

City are looking to bounce back, after suffering a 2-0 loss to East Fife last weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie.

Allan Hale has urged Elgin City to show their resilience once again when they face Spartans at Borough Briggs this weekend.

Elgin have suffered only four defeats from their 14 matches since the turn of the year, but after their last three they have bounced back with a victory.

After going down 2-0 at East Fife last weekend City are looking to get back on track, but Hale acknowledges they face a difficult test against a Spartans side who sit fourth in League Two.

Hale, whose side triumphed 2-1 when the sides last met in Edinburgh in February, said: “We have a good group of players that are committed to their work, which is really pleasing from our point of view.

“Any time we have had moments of adversity since we have been in, the players have generally responded really well.

“It will be a tough game. I have a lot of respect for Spartans and their manager, and their setup as a club.

“Their team is full of quality – I don’t think they’ve got a bad player in their ranks. That has been highlighted by the fact they are in the play-off position in their first season.

“Every team is fighting for something in all aspects. I don’t think any team will be looking at coasting by – and Spartans are no different.

“It’s up to us to make sure we have a plan to counteract them, but also influence our own mannerisms in the game.”

Elgin looking to maintain gap

Seventh-placed Elgin are eight points above bottom side Clyde, with this weekend’s game the first of five remaining in the League Two campaign.

Hale knows City’s fate is firmly in their own hands – but he says the Black and Whites must ensure they keep it that way.

He added: “For us, it’s trying to make sure we are not in a position of having to rely on results elsewhere.

“We want to be in control of our own destiny, by accumulating the points that we know guarantee us the safety we are looking for.

“Once we are in that position, we will look to try to build and improve heading into next season.

“It’s about looking after ourselves, and we will worry about our own performances and results without having to be in a position where we need to rely on other results. That’s the immediate objective for us.”

Hale has several injury concerns

City have a number of players sidelined through injury – with on-loan Bradford City midfielder Freddy Jeffreys looking likely to have played his last game for the club due to a hamstring injury.

Hale added: “Freddy has suffered a grade four hamstring tear which is quite serious, and he might need surgical repair. It’s unfortunate, because he was playing really well.

“We are hopeful Dayshonne will be a couple of weeks, but he’s also got a hamstring injury so you are never quite sure where that is.

“Ross Draper is also struggling with an injury – on top of Rory MacEwan being out.

“Matthew Cooper has done the full training this week without dropping out, which is a positive step forward for him given the time he has been out injured.

“We don’t have our troubles to seek – but that’s just the nature of it. Every club picks up injuries at some point, ours is just unfortunate that it’s four or five key players at the same time.”

