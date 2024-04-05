Allan Hale hopes Elgin City’s resilience can once again come to the fore against Spartans

Allan Hale has urged Elgin City to show their resilience once again when they face Spartans at Borough Briggs this weekend.

Elgin have suffered only four defeats from their 14 matches since the turn of the year, but after their last three they have bounced back with a victory.

After going down 2-0 at East Fife last weekend City are looking to get back on track, but Hale acknowledges they face a difficult test against a Spartans side who sit fourth in League Two.

Hale, whose side triumphed 2-1 when the sides last met in Edinburgh in February, said: “We have a good group of players that are committed to their work, which is really pleasing from our point of view.

“Any time we have had moments of adversity since we have been in, the players have generally responded really well.

“It will be a tough game. I have a lot of respect for Spartans and their manager, and their setup as a club.

“Their team is full of quality – I don’t think they’ve got a bad player in their ranks. That has been highlighted by the fact they are in the play-off position in their first season.

“Every team is fighting for something in all aspects. I don’t think any team will be looking at coasting by – and Spartans are no different.

“It’s up to us to make sure we have a plan to counteract them, but also influence our own mannerisms in the game.”

Elgin looking to maintain gap

Seventh-placed Elgin are eight points above bottom side Clyde, with this weekend’s game the first of five remaining in the League Two campaign.

Hale knows City’s fate is firmly in their own hands – but he says the Black and Whites must ensure they keep it that way.

He added: “For us, it’s trying to make sure we are not in a position of having to rely on results elsewhere.

⚫️⚪️ SATURDAY’S MATCH ⚫️⚪️ As we enter the business end of the season, we host our 3rd last home game of the season when we face Spartans. In our last match v Spartans, Mitch Taylor scored a memorable injury time time winner to give us our first away win of the season. pic.twitter.com/HRp4FxrpPe — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 4, 2024

“We want to be in control of our own destiny, by accumulating the points that we know guarantee us the safety we are looking for.

“Once we are in that position, we will look to try to build and improve heading into next season.

“It’s about looking after ourselves, and we will worry about our own performances and results without having to be in a position where we need to rely on other results. That’s the immediate objective for us.”

Hale has several injury concerns

City have a number of players sidelined through injury – with on-loan Bradford City midfielder Freddy Jeffreys looking likely to have played his last game for the club due to a hamstring injury.

Hale added: “Freddy has suffered a grade four hamstring tear which is quite serious, and he might need surgical repair. It’s unfortunate, because he was playing really well.

🙌 A moment to remember for Freddy Jeffreys A first senior league goal for the teenager#cinchL2 | @ElginCityFC pic.twitter.com/n6NBIpaGfC — SPFL (@spfl) March 18, 2024

“We are hopeful Dayshonne will be a couple of weeks, but he’s also got a hamstring injury so you are never quite sure where that is.

“Ross Draper is also struggling with an injury – on top of Rory MacEwan being out.

“Matthew Cooper has done the full training this week without dropping out, which is a positive step forward for him given the time he has been out injured.

“We don’t have our troubles to seek – but that’s just the nature of it. Every club picks up injuries at some point, ours is just unfortunate that it’s four or five key players at the same time.”