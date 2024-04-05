New leadership team going for growth at Aviemore resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New leadership team going for growth at Aviemore resort

Its members are tasked with overseeing strategic operations and achieving growth across all key service lines.

By Alex Banks
The group has appointed a new seven-strong team. Image: Macdonald Aviemore Resort
An award-winning Aviemore resort has unveiled its new seven-strong leadership team.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort says it  has made the appointments to strengthen its “world-class” reputation.

The new team oversees strategic operations and is tasked with achieving growth across all key service lines.

Managing director Kenny McMillan said the line-up held  “tremendous potential” to take the resort forward.

Who has been appointed to the seven-strong leadership team?

Clare Armstrong

Sales director Ms Armstrong has rejoined the group after seven years of working for Inverness Chamber of Commerce as head of membership.

She previously spent eight years as sales and events manager at Drumossie Hotel, which is also owned by Macdonald Hotels.

Gaelle Delagrave

Marketing director Ms Delagrave has more than 20 years of experience in digital media.

After relocating to the Highlands with her family, she contributed to award-winning brands including Gordonstoun School and the North Coast 500.

Lynne Hadden

Ms Hadden, finance director, is a chartered certified accountant with a master’s degree in business administration.

She previously worked as finance manager at Springfield Properties, of Elgin, for 20 years.

Edwin Blackhall

Mr Blackhall has returned to Macdonald Hotels and Resorts after working for the group as an apprentice more than 20 years ago.

Now group executive chef, he was previously executive chef at Pittodrie House Hotel in Aberdeenshire.

Jakub Golebiowski

Food and beverage operations director Mr Golebiowski has spent the past 17 years in food and beverage (F&B) management at Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

He initially joined the business as a restaurant assistant manager, later progressing to F&B operations manager.

Jonny Chaisty

Golf director Mr Chaisty brings more than 15 years’ industry experience and has worked in golf management for 10 of them.

At the resort’s Spey Valley Golf Course his primary responsibility is to ensure it operates profitably and provides a “first-class” experience for members and visitors alike.

Caron Black

Retail director Ms Black has been involved in numerous projects at Macdonald Aviemore Resort, from both retail and hospitality perspectives.

Over the past decade she is said to have led her team to deliver a “first-class” shopping experience to those who visit Spey Valley Shopping.

Leadership team adds freshness to Macdonald Aviemore Resort, says managing director

Mr McMillan believes the new additions will help the resort go from “strength to strength”.

He added: “I’m pleased the senior management team has been finalised.

“The leadership team has certainly added fresh impetus.

“Their combined strengths and talents, complemented by our existing workforce, will be important assets over the coming years.

“This gives me great confidence as we drive the business forward, whilst continuously improving our working practices and service delivery.”

Macdonald Aviemore Resort managing director Kenny McMillan.
Macdonald Aviemore Resort managing director Kenny McMillan. Image: Granite PR

Mr McMillan returned to the Aviemore resort in December, having trained there as a sous chef from 2004 to 2007.

He said: “There is tremendous potential to further enhance the positive work we’re doing at the resort, both on-site and across the local community.

“We continue to benefit from our ability to deliver unforgettable experiences for our business and leisure guests.”

The resort’s MD reported an “encouraging” start to the year in terms of bookings for rooms, conferences and family breaks.

Conversation