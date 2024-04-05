New leadership team going for growth at Aviemore resort

An award-winning Aviemore resort has unveiled its new seven-strong leadership team.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort says it has made the appointments to strengthen its “world-class” reputation.

The new team oversees strategic operations and is tasked with achieving growth across all key service lines.

Managing director Kenny McMillan said the line-up held “tremendous potential” to take the resort forward.

Who has been appointed to the seven-strong leadership team?

Clare Armstrong

Sales director Ms Armstrong has rejoined the group after seven years of working for Inverness Chamber of Commerce as head of membership.

She previously spent eight years as sales and events manager at Drumossie Hotel, which is also owned by Macdonald Hotels.

Gaelle Delagrave

Marketing director Ms Delagrave has more than 20 years of experience in digital media.

After relocating to the Highlands with her family, she contributed to award-winning brands including Gordonstoun School and the North Coast 500.

Lynne Hadden

Ms Hadden, finance director, is a chartered certified accountant with a master’s degree in business administration.

She previously worked as finance manager at Springfield Properties, of Elgin, for 20 years.

Edwin Blackhall

Mr Blackhall has returned to Macdonald Hotels and Resorts after working for the group as an apprentice more than 20 years ago.

Now group executive chef, he was previously executive chef at Pittodrie House Hotel in Aberdeenshire.

Jakub Golebiowski

Food and beverage operations director Mr Golebiowski has spent the past 17 years in food and beverage (F&B) management at Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

He initially joined the business as a restaurant assistant manager, later progressing to F&B operations manager.

Jonny Chaisty

Golf director Mr Chaisty brings more than 15 years’ industry experience and has worked in golf management for 10 of them.

At the resort’s Spey Valley Golf Course his primary responsibility is to ensure it operates profitably and provides a “first-class” experience for members and visitors alike.

Caron Black

Retail director Ms Black has been involved in numerous projects at Macdonald Aviemore Resort, from both retail and hospitality perspectives.

Over the past decade she is said to have led her team to deliver a “first-class” shopping experience to those who visit Spey Valley Shopping.

Leadership team adds freshness to Macdonald Aviemore Resort, says managing director

Mr McMillan believes the new additions will help the resort go from “strength to strength”.

He added: “I’m pleased the senior management team has been finalised.

“The leadership team has certainly added fresh impetus.

“Their combined strengths and talents, complemented by our existing workforce, will be important assets over the coming years.

“This gives me great confidence as we drive the business forward, whilst continuously improving our working practices and service delivery.”

Mr McMillan returned to the Aviemore resort in December, having trained there as a sous chef from 2004 to 2007.

He said: “There is tremendous potential to further enhance the positive work we’re doing at the resort, both on-site and across the local community.

“We continue to benefit from our ability to deliver unforgettable experiences for our business and leisure guests.”

The resort’s MD reported an “encouraging” start to the year in terms of bookings for rooms, conferences and family breaks.