Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss thrilled to retain League Two status despite late Peterhead leveller

The Borough Briggs side drew 1-1 against the Blue Toon to ensure they will avoid the SPFL pyramid play-offs.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Robert Ward is tackled by Keith Bray. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Robert Ward is tackled by Keith Bray. Image: Duncan Brown.

Elgin City manager Allan Hale was delighted to see his team safe after saying people were tipping the club for relegation back to the Highland League.

A City side playing for more than half an hour with ten men almost hung on for victory over promotion chasers Peterhead until former Aberdeen winger Peter Pawlett popped up with a stoppage time equaliser.

The draw was enough to ensure that Elgin can’t finish bottom, with basement side Clyde also drawing with champions Stenhousemuir.

“We were decimated with injuries and suspensions and there were players on the pitch that didn’t have much left in the tank for what they have put in,” said Hale.

“I thought to a man they were absolutgely outstanding.

“The fact that they are safe is brilliant. They put their bodies on the line and it’s just disappointing that we lost the goal at the end because I thought we were going to hold on.”

Elgin celebrate Ross Draper’s goal against Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

Ross Draper’s tenth minute header gave the Black and Whites a lead that they held until the 90th minute, even after on-loan Caley Thistle teenager Keith Bray was sent off just before the hour for two bookings.

Peterhead player boss Jordon Brown said his team have made a habit of rescuing matches late on and they came up with the goods yet again.

“In this calendar year we’ve kept digging it out and digging it out,” he said. “We don’t give up and it’s incredible the amount of late goals we’ve scored.

“We are disappointing it’s not winning goals but that’s one defeat in 14 games, so momentum wise we keep building things up and we are still in the battle for second place.”

Elgin fielded a makeshift back four with captain Matthew Cooper out injured and both Jake Dolzanski and Owen Cairns suspended.

Inverness loanee Bray deputised at right back and Draper slotted in at centre back.

On-loan Cove striker Dajon Golding returned to the home attack.

Peterhead were without the suspended Kieran Shanks and veteran Rory McAllister was listed as a substitute but wasn’t stripped to play.

It took a superb near post save by Elgin keeper Tom McHale to prevent Jason Brown from giving the visitors a fourth minute lead from Pawlett’s cross.

It was City who drew first blood when Draper met Russell Dingwall’s left-sided corner with a glancing header inside the right hand post.

Peterhead’s Peter Pawlett heads home an Alfie Stewart cross to salvage a point. Image: Duncan Brown.

Dingwall had a drive deflected wide for the home side while Peterhead almost levelled on 37 minutes when Conor O’Keefe chased Stuart McKenzie’s long kick and sent a 30 yard volley over McHale but just past the post.

O’Keefe also had a goal disallowed for offside before the break, and Elgin boss Allan Hale was yellow carded for protesting a booking given to Bray.

Four minutes after the break, Elgin’s Golding cut in from the left to crash in a drive which Stuart McKenzie did well to save at full stretch.

Peterhead failed to clear the danger and the ball broke again to Golding, who tried his luck again but McKenzie once more got down to make the save.

Elgin were reduced to ten men after 56 minutes when teenager Bray picked up his second yellow for a foul.

Just after the hour, the visitors claimed a penalty when Jack Brown tumbled under a Draper challenge but referee Daniel Graves rejected the appeal.

Peterhead pressed with the extra man but solid home defending kept them at bay.

The visitors brought on player boss Jordon Brown and he had the chance to level five minutes from time but headed wide at the back post.

But an equaliser did arrive right on the 90 minutes, Pawlett meeting Alfie Stewart’s corner with a powerful header giving McHale no chance.

Brown added: “It’s incredible the amount of late goals we’ve scored this season.

“We are disappointed it’s not always winning goals but that’s one defeat in 14 now and momentum-wise we keep building it up.”

Pawlett’s effort means Blue Toon can still finish second and finish the regulation season on a high before entering the League One play-offs.

Brown hailed the efforts of the former Don.

“The fitter Pete gets, the better he’s getting. He’s a class above and he shows he can do that at the very end.

“I don’t think he’s scored many goals like that in his career but it was an excellent header and his experience to get us over the line and keeping that momentum going is crucial.”

 

