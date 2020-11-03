Fraser Robertson hopes Highland League Cup triumph is just the start for Rothes after Speysiders win first trophy in 41 years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After making club history Fraser Robertson hopes winning the Highland League Cup can mark the start of a successful period for Rothes.

The Speysiders won the competition for the first time by defeating Buckie Thistle 2-1 in Saturday’s final at Christie Park Huntly.

It’s the Mackessack Park outfit’s first silverware since their 1979 North of Scotland Cup triumph and was their first final since a Highland League Cup defeat to Forres Mechanics in 2010.

Having finished third in the Highland League in the Covid-19 curtailed campaign and now won a trophy midfielder Robertson believes the future is bright.

The 25-year-old said: “I think Rothes were in the final in 2010 and couldn’t win it so it’s great we’ve managed to do it and put our names down in club history.

“It’s not just about the squad and the management team, the chairman, the committee and the fans have all put so much into it so it’s for them as well.

“Hopefully this can be the start of something for us.

“With our squad there’s no reason why we can’t be competing in finals and competing high up in the league as well.”

Rothes’ victory was earned the hard way. They fell behind early on to Joe McCabe’s goal before Allen MacKenzie equalised.

Craig Cormack was sent off with just under half an hour left but the the 10 men kept Buckie at bay before Paul Macleod popped up with an injury time winner.

Robertson, who was named man of the match by sponsors Utilita, added: “After we went down to 10 men it was always going to be a struggle for us, but we dug in and eventually we got the win.

“I think there is a great spirit at the club and I think we’ve shown that.

“We went down first in both the final and the semi-final and came back to win them both which shows the character and the spirit in the squad.”

For Robertson Saturday was his first senior and he was delighted it was a winning one, as well as collecting the man of the match accolade.

The former Clachnacuddin player said: “It’s the first cup I’ve won in my career and I’m delighted. I suppose it has been a wee while coming.

“Saturday was the first final I’ve been involved in so to get the win, especially being down to 10 men, just makes it even more special.

“I’m delighted to receive that (man of the match), playing for the cup and winning the game was the main prize, but it’s always nice to get an individual award.”