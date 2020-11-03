Wick Academy boss Gary Manson daring to dream after Highland League clubs get Scottish Cup confirmation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is daring to dream after it was confirmed all Highland League clubs would have the chance to compete in this season’s Scottish Cup.

Despite a tight fixture calendar the Scottish FA have ensured all Highland League sides can enter the 2020-21 Scottish Cup, provided they meet Covid-19 protocol.

The sides that finished from third to 17th last will term will enter at the second preliminary round stage on December 12 with champions Brora Rangers and second-placed Fraserburgh joining in the first round on Boxing Day.

Scorries boss Manson played for the Harmsworth Park outfit for 20 years and enjoyed his share of memorable Scottish Cup moments.

Ahead of his first cup campaign in the dugout he’s hoping for some more and said: “If you do progress through a couple of ties it gives you the chance to play against full-time opposition potentially.

“There are big ties out there, I think over the years we’ve been a bit unlucky with our draws when we’ve got to the third round.

“We played Brechin and gave them a scare, it was 4-4 after they got two late goals and even in the replay they only beat us 4-2 so we gave a good account of ourselves there.

“In terms of Premiership opposition we’ve never had that opportunity unfortunately.

“Over my playing career I never got to play against Premiership opposition in a competitive game, but hopefully that will come as a manager.

“You never know what can happen and you always dream. I’m a Rangers fan so I was always hopeful of getting to play at Ibrox but it never materialised.

“You never know hopefully I might get to be in the dugout instead.”

There had been talk of Highland League clubs missing out on Scottish Cup participation this season if the number of competing clubs was cut to squeeze the tournament into an already congested fixture calendar.

Manson added: “It was talked about a couple of months ago that it might potentially be a ballot system for deciding who got to play in the Scottish Cup and teams would have missed out.

“That hasn’t happened and that’s a good thing. As far as I’m concerned the Scottish Cup is one of the highlights of the season for non-league and part-time teams, everyone looks forward to it.

“We’ve had many trips over the years with Wick and although it’s a lot of travelling it’s something you look forward to because it’s out of the ordinary and not something you do often.

“The league is the bread and butter but the players always look forward to Scottish Cup games and it’s great everyone has got the chance to play in it.”

Teams can opt out of the competition if they wish and would still receive the equivalent prize money for losing their first game.

Requirements to meet strict Covid-19 protocol surrounding issues such as changing facilities that allow for social distancing may be a stumbling block for some clubs, but

Manson is confident Wick can meet the criteria.

He said: “I know every team will need to be able to meet Covid-19 protocol and we think we can.

“We’ve had an inspection and as far as they were concerned we do meet all the criteria required so I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t be able to take part.”