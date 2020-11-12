Opportunities for Hunter at Harlaw Park as Angus moves on

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low says striker Andy Hunter has a big part to play this season following the departure of another forward Chris Angus.

Former Buckie Thistle hitman Angus left Harlaw Park by mutual consent this week after three years.

Hunter had been transfer-listed in September, but Low has been impressed with him and it now appears he will be remaining with the Railwaymen.

Inverurie start their season in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup against Turriff United next Tuesday with the Highland League campaign set to begin on November 28.

Garioch gaffer Low said: “The door is definitely still open for Andy. I’ve already spoken to Andy and that was before we reached the agreement with Chris.

“Andy’s attitude over the last few weeks have been absolutely spot on.

“Andy Hunter is a big player and he’s an Inverurie Locos player and if he carries on at the levels of what he’s been doing over the last couple of weeks he won’t be going anywhere and he’ll have a big part to play.”

Locos returned to training at the start of this month in preparation for the new campaign.

When doing so the club reached an agreement with the management and players to return without receiving wages.

But following discussions with Angus they came to an amicable agreement to part company.

Low added: “There was a statement went out that the players are having to make commitment of playing for nothing just now.

“It’s one of these things and I’m disappointed to lose Chris because he’s been a big player for the club and he was going to be again this season.

“But at the end of the day the club has got to deal with the current circumstances as best it can.

“When we spoke to Chris regarding the situation he handled it really well and I’ve got no complaints with that so we’ve come to a mutual agreement that’s probably best for Chris to view his future.

“Whether that’s in football or out of football I don’t know. But both sides reached an amicable agreement and I’ve no bad words to say about Chris.

“It is hard for players and there’s a lot of travelling and commitment involved in the Highland League with training twice a week and a game on a Saturday.

“When it comes to the agreement that was reached I completely respect a player’s decision if that impacts them playing football because it is a big commitment.”