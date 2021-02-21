New deals for Deveronvale’s Grant Noble and Ben Allan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Deveronvale’s Grant Noble and Ben Allan have agreed contract extensions.

Experienced utility player Noble has signed a one-year extension which will keep him at Princess Royal Park until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 33-year-old rejoined Vale in September 2017 after a four-year spell with Fraserburgh. He has scored more than 100 goals, including 64 for Deveronvale.

Manager Craig Stewart said: “I’m really pleased that Granty has extended his contract.

“His experience and influence are very important to our squad and he is a very positive influence on our younger players.

“Whilst he has been playing more in midfield over the last couple of seasons, he maintains an eye for a goal as his scoring record shows.”

Allan, who can play in midfield or at full-back, has signed a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old signed for the club last year after returning form university in the United States.

Stewart added: “I have been impressed with Ben since he signed.

“Although he has had limited game time, both last and this season, his commitment to training has been first class and he will get his chance to show just what he can contribute once SHFL football restarts.”