Conor Gethins is hoping he can help Nairn County challenge for silverware as well as reaching a personal milestone on his return to the club.

Gethins will be back at Station Park next term after leaving Formartine United.

The 37-year-old striker played for County between 2011 and 2016 and was part of the side that won the North of Scotland Cup in 2012.

Next season he hopes Nairn can again challenge in the cup competitions and the Irishman believes finishing in the top seven in the Highland League is also achievable.

Gethins said: “I think if we could win a cup like the North of Scotland Cup then that would be great, or even the Highland League Cup because Nairn have proved on their day they can beat anybody.

“In terms of the league it’s a big ask over a whole season, but I would be looking at being in the top seven next season.

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“If I can add the goals and if you’ve got myself, Scott (Davidson) and Max (Ewan) all there you’d expect there to be 60 goals there between the three of us.

“I don’t know what Nairn have scored over the last few seasons, but I think if you’re scoring that many goals during the season the team will do relatively well.

“Challenging to win a cup and top seven in the league would be a relatively successful season I think.”

Joining the 200 club

During his first stint with Nairn Gethins netted 173 goals to sit second behind the legendary Davy Johnston on the club’s all-time list.

Gethins has set his sights on reaching 200 goals for the Station Park club.

The former Ross County, Finn Harps and Peterhead player added: “It’s like going back home really and it’s a club that I love.

“I was quite successful personally there in my first spell with the goals I scored.

“Nairn was always somewhere I wanted to go back to, I left to pursue winning the league with Formartine and unfortunately that never materialised.

“I’m 27 goals off hitting 200 for the club and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do is reach that milestone.”

Helping Nairn’s youngsters

Gethins is also hoping he can pass on his experience to some of County’s younger attacking players and aid their development.

Scott Davidson, Max Ewan and Dylan Mackenzie are just some of the players in Ronnie Sharp’s side that have big things ahead of them according to Gethins.

He said: “I think Ronnie sees me as someone who can help the young players.

“I think he knows my demands are quite high and I won’t let the young lads drop below that.

© Sandy McCook/DCT Media

“When you look at Scott Davidson he is a 20-goal a season striker, Max Ewan I think the most he’s had is 15 goals, but he’s got so much more in the tank and is one of the most talented players in the league on his day.

“Dylan Mackenzie can rip a defence apart with his speed so if he can help them playing alongside then that will be good.

“Ronnie can’t do everything from the sidelines, you need experienced players on the pitch as well and I’m really looking forward to it.”