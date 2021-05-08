Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Nairn County signing Grant Hogg is looking forward to getting started with his home-town club after leaving Caley Thistle.

Hogg penned a three-year deal with Nairn earlier this week and the teenage midfielder is hoping to hit the ground running in the Highland League.

The 18-year-old left Inverness earlier this year, with youth team football severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and he has been undertaking an apprenticeship in the interim period.

After discussions with Nairn manager Ronnie Sharp, he was happy to commit himself to the Wee County.

Hogg said: “It’s been coming for about a month. It’s my boyhood club and it’s a good league. They’ve got a good team and I know a few of the boys as well.

“It gives me the opportunity to play. The last few months has been no fun, to be honest. I’ve been working and waiting for something to happen. Thankfully it did.

“I’ve been away from Caley Thistle since February. There were no youth games and I wasn’t really getting anywhere, so I drew a line and left it really.

“I’d be there a long time. It was under-18s straight to the first team, so your chances (of breaking through) are slim. I thought it would be best to move on and play football.

“I want to play as much as I can. I played a few senior games, in the North of Scotland Cup and friendlies against Highland League teams, but I’ve not played regularly against men. I’ll try settle in and find a way into the team.”

Hogg is the second new arrival at Nairn this summer, with Conor Gethins rejoining the club ahead of the new Highland League season.

Being a local kid, Hogg is already familiar with a number of the squad and hopes to contribute on the park in the near future.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/0QhDiN2HtA — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) May 5, 2021

He added: “I speak to Max (Ewan) a fair bit. I know a lot of the under-20 boys and I know some of the others just by being from Nairn.

“I’d like to improve by scoring more goals. It’s not something I’ve ever really done. I’ve been a more defensive player all my life, so I’d like to improve that side of things.

“I like the ball at my feet but I feel I can get stuck in and do the dirty side of things as well. I try to be as well-rounded as I can.”