Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley hopes signing Owen Loveland on loan will be mutually beneficial.

Elgin City striker Loveland will join the Can-Cans for next term.

The 18-year-old has played 14 times for the Black and Whites’ first-team, scoring twice, and previously had a loan spell in the Highland League at Lossiemouth during the 2019-20 season.

Rowley hopes time at Mosset Park will be good for Loveland’s development while also helping Forres have a good campaign.

He said: “We were well aware of Owen and had seen him playing plenty of times playing for Lossiemouth and Elgin Under-20s.

“He’s looking to improve and develop so for ourselves that ticks all the boxes in terms of bringing a player of his age in.

© JASPERIMAGE

“He’s had a decent enough grounding at Elgin and in terms of his development this is the next stage for him.

“Hopefully we can utilise his qualities and help develop Owen for the future as well.

“When we spoke to Owen he wants to develop and improve and that’s the reason we took him on board.

“If he does that then he’ll be doing a job for us, which from our point of view is the most important thing, from his point of view it will help his development.

“It’s a double-edged sword and hopefully we can get the best for both parties.”

Previous loan successes

Forres have brought in some impressive loan signings in the past.

Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae had two stints at Mosset Park on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle before joining Forres on a permanent basis.

Former Aberdeen and Inverness Caley Thistle captain Graeme Shinnie – now with Derby County – also had a spell with the Can-Cans during the 2009-10 season.

Rowley added: “I think we’ve been pretty successful in terms of bringing in loan signings from a higher level.

© SNS Group

“I think that’s testament to the club and the way we treat them and it gives them a platform to go and improve.

“Andrew Macrae is an example and Graeme Shinnie is an example.

“Graeme Shinnie is probably an exception because he’s gone on to bigger and better things with the the level he’s playing at.

“We’ve got a good record and we’re happy to take loan players in if and when required.”

Wood and Paterson stay on

As well as signing Loveland, Forres have also retained the services of Dale Wood and Owen Paterson.

With the Can-Cans opting not to play this season the pair were allowed to join Rothes and Forres Thistle respectively, but will now return to Mosset Park.

✍️ Cans duo return ✍️The club are pleased to announce that Dale Wood and Owen Paterson have both returned to the club and signed two-year contracts.🟤🟡⚽️ Posted by ForresmechanicsOfficial on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Rowley said: “It was all discussed before lockdown about us not competing and it was a verbal agreement that they would come back and we’re delighted they have.

“We haven’t seen Dale yet because of circumstances, but given what he’s shown us in training and in friendlies we’re eager to get him involved and believe he’ll be a real asset to the club.”