Forres Mechanics have signed Paul Brindle while Brora Rangers and Fort William have given new contracts to Tom Kelly and Mateusz Kulbacki respectively.

Former Clachnacuddin forward Brindle ended a six-year spell with Brora in May alongside midfielder Bjorn Wagenaar.

Brindle bagged numerous trophies at Dudgeon Park and featured as a substitute as Brora shocked Hearts in the Scottish Cup earlier this year.

Now the 28-year-old has taken his talents to Mosset Park on a one-year deal. He could make his league debut for the Can-Cans on July 24 when they get their season under way at home against Wick Academy.

Brindle’s former side Brora, meanwhile, were also active yesterday.

The Dudgeon park side announced midfielder Kelly has signed a contract extension.

Former Ross County youth Kelly, 20, initially joined Brora on loan in 2019 before signing permanently last summer. He will now stay at the Cattachs until 2023.

News of Kelly’s deal comes after the Highland League champions announced defender Mark Nicolson was also staying on.

Cattachs manager Steven Mackay and assistant Craig Campbell have also signed new deals to remain in the dugout for the next two years.

Elsewhere, Fort manager Ashley Hollyer declared himself delighted as goalkeeper Kulbacki signed on to continue at Claggan Park.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki has extended his contract at the club for a further season. 🗣 Manager Ashley Hollyer had this to say: ‘We’re delighted to extend Matty’s contract for a further season. He’s shown us what he has to offer… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KLJ2jTTq8S — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) June 8, 2021

Hollyer said in a statement: “We’re delighted to extend Matty’s contract for a further season.

“He’s shown us what he has to offer over the last few months and is a player that has been at the club for a number of seasons now.”

Kulbacki’s contract is the latest in a series of moves at Fort in recent weeks.

Striker Danny Mackintosh re-joined the club while centre-back Junior Caulker was signed on a two-year deal.

In addition, Aidan Taylor signed on for another year and Connor Moore has penned a two-year extension.

