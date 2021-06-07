Brora Rangers score further boost as Mark Nicolson signs on for one more year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Experienced defender Mark Nicolson has signed a one-year contract extension with Highland League champions Brora Rangers.

The news comes hot on the heels of management team Steven Mackay and Craig Campbell signing on the line to stay at Dudgeon Park until 2023.

Centre half Nicolson, 32, who joined Brora in 2017, has played for Ross County and Elgin City and will a key figure as the Cattachs look to retain their title.

More good news! Mark Nicolson has agreed a 1 year extension to his contract!https://t.co/jg3ZEl0bjl pic.twitter.com/LFxsoehbuI — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) June 7, 2021

Brora lost to Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts in the pyramid play-off semis last term and will be determined to go two steps better next season and reach League Two.

Deveronvale first up for champions Brora

Nicolson and his team-mates start their title defence on July 24 away to Deveronvale before hosting Formartine United seven days later.

On Friday, Brora confirmed they will host Caley Thistle on July 29 as part of their pre-season preparations.