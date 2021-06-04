Find out your team’s fixtures after calendar for 2021/22 Highland League season revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Breedon Highland League season have been revealed – with Turriff United set to visit new boys Brechin City on opening day.

Turra will head for Glebe Park on July 24 to take on the Hedgemen, who confirmed earlier this week they would join the Highland ranks after being relegated from the SPFL.

There had been talks over whether the Angus side – sent down by a play-off final defeat to Kelty Hearts – would replace the departed champions in the Lowland League, with much of their player pool based south of Brechin.

However, City – who have already declared their aim is to get back into the Scottish league at the first attempt – have been welcomed with open arms by the existing Highland sides following their announcement.

A full campaign of Highland League fixtures to look forward to

Having unsuccessfully attempted to complete a shortened Highland League campaign last term, which led to Brora Rangers being declared champions after just three matches, sides can look forward to a full 34-game season, beginning later in the summer and ending in April ahead of the pyramid play-offs.

The Cattachs, who exited the play-offs at the semi-final stage against Kelty, begin their quest to retain the title they have now been awarded twice in a row against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Meanwhile, Brechin and Brora’s fellow title hopefuls Buckie Thistle host Lossiemouth at Victoria Park on opening day, while Inverurie Locos welcome Clachnacuddin to Harlaw Park and Rothes play Fort William at Mackessack Park.

The pick of the fixtures – Brechin’s debut aside – comes at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea, where the Broch play host to fellow Aberdeenshire heavyweights Formartine United.

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics take on Wick Academy at Mosset Park, Huntly welcome Strathspey Thistle to Christie Park and, at Kynoch Park, it’s Keith against Nairn County.

The feature below allows you to flick through all of the Breedon Highland League fixtures for the 2021/22 season (select your team from the drop down menu on the left to only view their scheduled games):