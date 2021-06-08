Wednesday, June 9th 2021 Show Links
Clachnacuddin bolster coaching team with additions of Tommy Wilson and Martin Callum

By Sean Martin
June 8, 2021, 7:45 pm
© Donald CameronClach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald has two more in his backroom staff

Clachnacuddin have announced two additions to their coaching team ahead of the Highland League season.

Manager Jordan MacDonald and assistant Michael Mackenzie will be joined by Tommy Wilson and Martin Callum for the new campaign.

Callum will continue as a player while helping in the coaching setup and Wilson joins after a spell as assistant manager at Strathspey Thistle.

A Clach statement added: “We would also like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to Gary Farquhar who, during the close season, has stepped away from his role at the club.

“We thank Gary for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well for the future.”

The Lilywhites begin the 2021-22 season away to Inverurie Locos on July 24, with their first home league game at Grant Street Park coming against Huntly a week later.

Clach players returned to pre-season training earlier this week and have friendlies lined up against the likes of Caley Thistle and Broxburn Athletic ahead of the new season.

