Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Clachnacuddin have announced two additions to their coaching team ahead of the Highland League season.

Manager Jordan MacDonald and assistant Michael Mackenzie will be joined by Tommy Wilson and Martin Callum for the new campaign.

Callum will continue as a player while helping in the coaching setup and Wilson joins after a spell as assistant manager at Strathspey Thistle.

A Clach statement added: “We would also like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to Gary Farquhar who, during the close season, has stepped away from his role at the club.

The 1st team have returned for pre-season training and have already been put through their paces. Thanks as always to @noremacpix for the great shots pic.twitter.com/TeKlhSXCwm — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) June 8, 2021

“We thank Gary for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well for the future.”

The Lilywhites begin the 2021-22 season away to Inverurie Locos on July 24, with their first home league game at Grant Street Park coming against Huntly a week later.

Clach players returned to pre-season training earlier this week and have friendlies lined up against the likes of Caley Thistle and Broxburn Athletic ahead of the new season.

Read more Highland League: