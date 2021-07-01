Forres Mechanics boss Charlie Rowley could not stand in Charlie Brown’s way of becoming new Strathspey Thistle manager

Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley says he could not stand in the way of Charlie Brown’s move to become Strathspey Thistle manager.

Brown was a long-serving part of Rowley’s coaching team at Mosset Park, but left last month to take up his first managerial post with the Jags.

Although Rowley was disappointed to lose the input of Brown, he feels the opportunity for him to go it alone was an exciting one for the 46-year-old.

© DCT Media/Gordon Lennox

Rowley said: “I wouldn’t stand in anybody’s way to progress if they felt it was the best option for them.

“Charlie felt that was the best option for him and he had my blessing. He’s been an integral part of what I’ve been doing at Forres for the number of years I’ve been there, so I’m sad to see him go in one aspect.

“But I’m also delighted to see him apply himself as a manager. He will now realise how hard it is, but I’m sure he’s not going in with his eyes closed.

“I wish him all the best apart from when we play them in the third game of the season.”

Brown has taken over from Gordon Nicolson at Seafield Park, and will be assisted by Jamie McGowan, Robbie Flett and player-coach Kris Duncan.

Rowley, who stepped up from Forres’ coaching staff to become manager in 2010, says the difference in demand will soon become clear to Brown.

The Highland League’s longest-serving manager added: “The longer you do it, the easier it becomes. There is no question about that.

“He can assess things a bit better with the experience he has, and not get too up or down about defeats or good performances. The realism sets in the longer you do it.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

“He will be enthusiastic and hungry to get going. If he can deal with the disappointments, which every football manager has to, he will be fine.”

Brown’s departure leaves a gap in Forres’ coaching setup, with Rowley not ruling out the possibility of drafting in a new face to his backroom team in the coming weeks.

He added: “I’m not saying it leaves us completely short, but maybe a tad short.

“Over the coming weeks and months we might look to try and get somebody else in.

“If somebody can’t manage it leaves us down to two, with Nathan Sharp working shifts.

“It’s not something we have considered, but we may look at it further down the line. We will not be stuck though, that’s for sure.”