Forres Mechanics suspend all football activity for 10 days following positive Covid-19 result

Forres Mechanics have suspended all footballing activity for 10 days after one person connected with the club tested positive for Covid-19.

The Can-Cans have released a statement saying they were made aware of the positive result over the last 24 hours, and have subsequently taken the decision to pause all training and matches.

That means Forres’ friendly at home to Whitehills on Saturday has been cancelled, with their next scheduled friendly at home to Deveronside next Thursday also likely to be in doubt.

Mechanics have confirmed all players, officials and board members have returned negative tests, with the club having been assured by NHS Grampian’s track and trace that they have followed all correct procedures.

A statement from Forres Mechanics said: “Unfortunately, over the last 24 hours we have been informed that one person connected with Forres Mechanics FC has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The club have acted swiftly and, in line with our protocols, all footballing activity will stop for 10 days. As such our pre-season match against Whitehills on Saturday has been cancelled.

“We are working closely with NHS Grampian, the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Highland Football League with regard to this developing situation.

“NHS Grampian Track and Trace have confirmed that they are satisfied that all Covid protocols were followed correctly at training.

“Thankfully subsequent tests on players, officials and board members have returned negative results.

“We will update you where we can going forward and thank you for your consideration at this time.”

Forres, who did not participate in last season’s Highland League, played their first pre-season friendly match in a 1-0 defeat to Caley Thistle at Mosset Park on Saturday.

Their opening league fixture is at home to Wick Academy on July 24.