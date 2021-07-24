Brechin looking for a strong start to Highland League life against Turriff

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is targeting a strong start in the Breedon Highland League as he aims to change the feeling at Glebe Park.

The Angus side begin their league campaign at home to Turriff United this afternoon.

The Hedgemen have won just 15 of their last 121 league fixtures in a run that has seen them plummet from the Championship to the Highland League.

Kirk, who was appointed this summer, has made a number of signings including Garry Wood, David Cox, Jamie Bain, Iain Davidson, Murray MacKintosh and Max Kucheriavyi and is determined things will improve this term.

The Brechin boss said: “There’s been big changes at the club and we’ve got to change the feeling around the place.

“The best way to do that is by winning games of football. We’re looking to try to start the season well and go from there.

“Winning games breeds confidence and changes the feeling around the club and I think that’s what the fans and people around the club need.

“Everyone wants to start the season well, every team is the same. You want to win the first game and hit the ground running.

“It’s good for confidence and we’re no different. The objective is to win the game, but we have to do the basics right, work hard and earn the right.

“It will be a really important to get off to a good start this season and we’re very aware of that.”

Turriff ready for their task

Meanwhile, Turriff United midfielder Keir Smith is relishing the opportunity to face Brechin in their first Highland League game.

The 22-year-old knows their opponents will be aiming for promotion back to the SPFL this season.

But Smith hopes Dean Donaldson’s charges can demonstrate the strength of the Highland League.

He added: “It’s a big game for both sides. Brechin will be wanting to start well in the Highland League and show they can go straight back up.

“But we’re wanting to show that we are improving and that we can take something from games like this.

“I think there will be a good atmosphere with it being Brechin’s first game in the Highland League and we’re looking forward to it.

“I’d imagine Brechin will be wanting to go straight back up after coming down, but it won’t be easy for them.

“We want to show that and make it difficult for them. The Highland League certainly isn’t a walk in the park and we’re excited to play them.”

Brora look for strong start as Keith and Nairn face off

Elsewhere, champions Brora Rangers begin their campaign against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

The meeting with the Banffers is part of a tricky start for the Cattachs with Rothes, Fraserburgh and Formartine United opponents in the next three weeks.

Manager Steven Mackay said: “We do have a difficult start, but we’re viewing it as a good gauge of where we are.

“Sometimes you can get off to a really favourable start and win your first five or six games, but you don’t really get a sense of where you are as a team.

“We know how tough it will be (this season) with Brechin City now in the Highland League. That will add more competition.”

Meanwhile, Keith and Nairn County meet at Kynoch Park. The Maroons will be starting life in the Highland League after Cammy Keith following the club record scorer’s retirement.

For Nairn Conor Gethins could make the first competitive appearance of his second spell with the club after rejoining from Formartine this summer.