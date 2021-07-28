Clinical Lossiemouth sink nine-man Nairn County in six-goal North of Scotland Cup tie

Lossiemouth booked their place in the second round of the North of Scotland Cup after scoring a shock 4-2 win at nine-man Nairn County inspired by a Ryan Stuart treble.

Their reward for getting through is a home clash with Fort William on Wednesday, August 18.

Under the downpours, Conor Gethins, on his home debut in his second spell at the club, put Nairn in front but Ryan Stuart’s brace turned the tie on its head.

Ryan Sewell added a crucial third before Stuart netted for his hat-trick moments before Gethins got his second goal to complete the scoring.

Gethins and Max Ewan were then sent off for picking up second yellows, which offered Nairn no chance back.

At the weekend, these sides had contrasting outcomes in the first day of the Highland League season.

No signs this shock was on the cards

Nairn County got off to a fine start, winning 2-0 at Keith thanks to goals from Liam Shewan and Seamus McConaghy, while the Coaster lost 5-0 at impressive hosts Buckie Thistle.

The hosts were unchanged for this tie, while for Lossie Lewis McAndrew and Ross Archibald came into the side.

Nairn began on the front foot, forcing several set-pieces, while Ross Elliot shot just wide for the visitors when he got a glimpse of goal from the edge of the box.

Gethins made the breakthrough on 11 minutes with a deadly finish when he met a cross from Liam Shewan.

Lossie responded with some smart play on the ground and drew level with a long-range dipping drive from Stuart.

Home boss Ronnie Sharp had to replace John Treasurer after he picked up an injury. On came Angus Dey.

After a couple of close calls for Nairn, a slick passing move on the soaking surface ended with Stuart cutting the ball low beyond Will Counsell into the net four minutes before the break.

Nairn had the bulk of the play in the early stages of the second half but were finding a well-drilled Lossie team following like shadows, but also moving with intent when permitted.

The game looked over on the hour mark when Sewell stunned Nairn before Stuart took it out of reach on 71 minutes with a cool finish to make it 4-1.

Gethins swiftly pulled one back from close range before being sent off for a second yellow along with team-mate Ewan, all stemming from a midfield challenge which was hotly disputed.

The Forres Mechanics v Rothes tie was postponed due to the death of the visiting club’s secretary Garry Davies.

Strathspey Thistle, who were to play Golspie Sutherland, received a bye as the North Caledonian League champions withdrew from the competition.

Second round (Wednesday, August 18) – North: Clach v Strathspey Thistle, Wick Academy v Brora Rangers. East: Lossiemouth v Fort William, Forres Mechanics/Rothes v Elgin City.