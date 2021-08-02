Fraserburgh keep momentum going with Fort win; Buckie maintain winning start at Turriff

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased to make it two wins from two in the Breedon Highland League with a 4-0 victory against Fort William.

Gary Harris netted the opener for the Broch from Ryan Sargent’s cross and Scott Barbour doubled the lead shortly before half-time with Harris turning provider.

After the break Harris netted a penalty and finished from a Barbour cross to complete his hat-trick.

Cowie said: “It’s a good result and another clean sheet, that’s two clean sheets from two league games and I’m happy with that.

“I think Wednesday night (Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final win) took more out of us than we thought.

“Our play wasn’t clicking to start with, but we got the goals we needed and got the win.

“I’m looking for the players to give me a headache and Gary’s done that.

“He’ll be disappointed not to have started the final and the way to react is to score goals in his next game and that’s what he’s did so credit to him.”

Fort William handed debuts to Joseph Owusu-Barnieh and Robbie Foster and assistant manager Paul Coutts was encouraged by their performance.

He added: “Our boys battled really hard and were difficult to break down.

“We lost our centre-half Junior Caulker which was the worst thing that could have happened, but we defended quite resolutely without him.

“We made ourselves difficult to beat and we were by no means out of our depth.

“We saw a lot of potential in our side and we’re expecting big things going forward.”

Turriff United 0-4 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle maintained their 100% start to the Highland League season with a four goal victory over a determined Turriff outfit.

Max Barry put the visitors ahead with a fantastic 25 yard strike after 10 minutes.

It took until ten minutes after the break for the United defence to be unlocked again with Jack Murray finding space in the box to head home an Andy MacAskill cross.

Sam Urquhart fired a penalty into the bottom corner of David Dey’s goal with four minutes remaining before substitute Adam Macleod completed the scoring with an angled drive in injury time.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart said “The effort and the way we played delighted me but we just need to be that bit more clinical, which we eventually were in the last few minutes.”

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “I thought 4-0 flattered Buckie as they were made to work for the win.

“One of the main differences is the quality they have in the final third. We are not yet up to that level due to our stop-start pre-season with COVID issues.

“I’m not disheartened with the score. It looks like a thumping but it was far from that with the two late goals going against us.”