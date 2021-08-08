Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson resign from Keith roles after heavy Highland League defeat to Buckie Thistle

By Ryan Cryle
August 8, 2021, 1:00 pm
Tommy Wilson and Andy Roddie. Picture by Scott Baxter
Tommy Wilson and Andy Roddie. Picture by Scott Baxter

Keith have announced co-managers Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson have stood down following yesterday’s 10-0 Highland League defeat to Buckie Thistle.

The Maroons are now looking for a new coaching team to take them forward, following a start to the campaign which has seen them fail to take a point in three outings.

They have also conceded 16 goals so far, with none scored.

Roddie and Wilson arrived at Kynoch Park in November 2020 following the resignation of now-Turriff boss Dean Donaldson.

It was the pair’s first Highland League role since they left Huntly in 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal