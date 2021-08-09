Wick Academy boss Gary Manson scores penalty in 2-2 draw with Clach; Forres come from behind to defeat Strathspey 4-2

Wick Academy and Clachnacuddin played out a 2-2 draw at Harmsworth Park.

Clach shocked the home side when Shaun Sutherland scored in the fourth minute from a good James Anderson cut-back.

Academy went ahead when Davie Allan beat a man and managed to bundle the ball home from virtually on the line.

With just two minutes left, Clach levelled when Anderson nipped in between the Academy keeper and last defender and netted from a tight angle.

Academy manager Manson gave himself a start and went on to score his side’s 65th minute equaliser from the penalty spot after team-mate Gordon MacNab had missed a first half spot-kick for the Caithness side.

Manson said with a smile: “I decided to take the second penalty myself to show them how it was done. Gordy MacNab took the first one, but the Clach keeper pulled off a good save.

“Towards the end of the first half, we started to stamp a bit of authority on the game and we followed suit after the break when we were pushing on and managed to get another penalty, which this time I slotted myself.

“From then on I felt there was only going to be one winner, and that was ourselves, even though our second goal from substitute Davie Allan was a really scrappy close-range one.”

Clach manager Jordan Macdonald said: “After going 2-1 down it really was a case of a point gained with James Anderson’s 88th minute equaliser, it really would have been so easy for us to drop our heads.

“We questioned the players last week, and rightly so, but we definitely got a response from them today.

“I couldn’t have asked any more of them and I think a point was just about right on the day, as it’s not an easy place to go and notoriously teams have struggled up here.”

Forres gaffer Rowley hopes win despite squad pressure is sign of things to come

Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley hopes they can build on their first Breedon Highland League win of the season.

The Can-Cans defeated Strathspey Thistle 4-2 at Mosset Park despite having eight players unavailable.

Kieran Chalmers put the Jags in front after six minutes before Lee Fraser restored parity with a diving header.

In the second period Kris Duncan capitalised on a short backpass to put the visitors ahead again, but Fraser levelled from Owen Loveland’s feed.

Moray Taylor put Forres ahead on 73 minutes, beating goalkeeper Michael McCallum when through one on one and Robbie Duncan completed the scoring with a fine finish from long range.

Rowley said: “We contributed to Strathspey’s two goals with defensive errors and created other chances outwith the four goals.

“It was a deserved win, but arguably it could have been a bit more comfortable.

“We put ourselves under pressure at times, but we got the three points which was the main thing.

“We had eight players missing so getting a result of some kind is a good thing and hopefully we can build on it going forward.”

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown added: “We started really well and got at them and managed to press quite high and got in front.

“But then we give away a goal that we should have defended better then we managed to get ahead again and a couple of things went against us.

“The players have got to learn from these things and they know that.

“With the standard in the league if you make mistakes then you will get punished.”

Meanwhile, Formartine United defeated Fort William 3-0 at North Lodge Park, meaning it is six points from three games for Paul Lawson’s side.