Nairn County boss Ronnie Sharp grateful for new additions amid injury woes

Nairn County boss Ronnie Sharp is grateful for defensive reinforcements to help the club through a troubled spell with injuries.

The Wee County brought in loanees Ryan Fyffe and Ben Williamson, from Caley Thistle and Ross County respectively, prior to the game with Rothes and both were pitched in from the start.

Sharp is without Calum Howarth (achilles) and Fraser Dingwall (knee) for the long-term, while recent signing John Treasurer is working his way back from a hamstring complaint.

Nairn were also without regular defender Calum Maclean last weekend, meaning Williamson and Fyffe were required immediately in the 2-2 draw.

We are delighted to have secured the signing of Ryan Fyffe on loan from @ICTFC until January. More here:https://t.co/M7gL19OMw9 pic.twitter.com/lBitLl0hvW — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) August 6, 2021

He said: “We had to get them in – we were short of defenders with Fraser and Calum out long-term.

“The boys did well. It was the first game in the Highland League for Ben. Ryan knows what it’s all about and has a good bit of experience from playing at Fort William.

“Ryan has played in the (League) cup for Inverness alongside Kirk Broadfoot, which was good for him.

“It’s regular game-time for these boys and keeps them fit and raring to go.”

Maclean is likely to be back for tomorrow’s game with Fraserburgh to ease their concerns, however, midfielder Tom Maclennan is unavailable. Goalkeeper Dylan Maclean is also still on the way back from a hand injury.

The Broch were in midweek action in the SPFL Trust Trophy, losing 1-0 to Cowdenbeath, but thumped Brora Rangers 6-2 last Saturday.

Sharp expects Mark Cowie’s side to be the favourites for the Highland League title this season.

He added: “Fraserburgh are going to be really difficult. It’s very unusual for a team to score six against Brora.

“They are probably the better side right now in the league. I think they’re the favourites the way they are playing.

“They beat us 1-0 last season in one of the few games we managed. Our team has changed a lot since then with injuries, players leaving and others coming back.”