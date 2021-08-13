Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule keen to help fix slow start to the season

Blair Yule reckons Cove Rangers can fix their slow start to the season, admitting it has “not been ideal” so far.

Cove have one point on the board from their first two games, following a draw against Falkirk and defeat last weekend to Queen’s Park.

They did have a Covid-disrupted pre-season, but Yule is keen to not continually use that as an excuse.

The chance to rectify that comes when Cove face East Fife at home on Saturday, with the players not anywhere near panicking yet.

He said: “We’ve not had the best of starts, that’s pretty obvious. It’s trying to fix some details that can get some more points on the board.

“It’s not been ideal at all. I suppose the preparation hasn’t been great, but you can’t keep making that excuse.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure what the problem is and I wouldn’t say it’s a major problem. Last season we won our first four games then went through a sticky patch; this could be our sticky patch just now and once we get a few more games under our belt things could turnaround.

“Although we’re definitely not happy with one point on the board, with six having been available, it’s hopefully going to be a 36-game season. Once the first win comes, the second will follow and we’ll be alright.”

Yule reckons the fact Cove are traditionally strong starters in the league has made it more difficult to accept being slow to get out of the blocks.

“It’s maybe why the guys are a bit annoyed with the way the season has begun, because we normally do start really well,” he added.

“When we came up last year, we started with four wins out of four, 12 points and were top of the league. It’s just the polar opposite this year.

“There’s some new players and that takes time to gel. It’s not overly concerning right now, but we would like to be doing better.”

Cove beat East Fife in the first game of last season and drew the second game 0-0 at Bayview. They are also likely to have midfielder Jamie Masson back involved in the squad at the weekend.

East Fife recorded their first win in all competitions during the week, beating St Johnstone B in the SPFL Trust Trophy after failing to win in any of their first six games.

Yule added: “We did quite well against them last year, but I think there’s been player rotation there as well.

“It’ll be a case of earning the right to play to begin with and working harder than them. Hopefully we’ll have the quality that will come through and allow us to get a win.”