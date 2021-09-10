Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Mark Souter enjoying Locos life under Richard Hastings ahead of Fort William clash

By Callum Law
September 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter is preparing to face Fort William
Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter is preparing to face Fort William

Mark Souter believes the future is bright for Inverurie Locos with Richard Hastings at the helm.

The Railwaymen face Fort William at Harlaw Park in the Breedon Highland League with manager Hastings looking for his second win in charge after replacing Andy Low.

Defender Souter has enjoyed working under the new Locos boss so far.

The 27-year-old said: “The new gaffer is brilliant and I think the boys are adapting well.

“He’s different to Andy Low and has a different way of wanting to play so it will take time to get used to that.

“It was a difficult few weeks because Andy left, we had midweek games and then the new gaffer came in so it’s been quite hectic.

Mark Souter is enjoying life under Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings

“But we’ve had a couple of weeks training with the new manager and things are looking good.

“I like working under him and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in the future.

“It’s a long term process, the manager has come in with new ideas and it takes time to put them into place and get the players to adapt to what he’s asking.”

Souter wary of Fort William

Fort William’s last outing was an 8-0 defeat to Brora Rangers, however, Souter is not taking them lightly.

He added: “It’s similar to when we played Keith, they had been beaten 10-0 by Buckie and Fort William were beaten 8-0 in their last game by Brora.

“But you can’t look at past results, they mean nothing. We played Keith and it was 0-0 and that was their first point of the season.

“It was disappointing from our point of view, but Keith fought hard and you could see they were hurting and Fort William will be the same.”

Fort William back in action after Covid issues

The reason the Lochaber outfit have been out of action was firstly due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad which led to fixtures against Nairn County and Brechin City being postponed.

Last weekend Fort’s opponents – Buckie Thistle – were playing in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Assistant manager Paul Coutts said: “Slowly but surely we’re getting back into it, we’ve only had the boys back for training this week.

“We’re maybe not as prepared as we’d like to be, but that can’t be helped and we’ll just have to go with what we’ve got.

Fort William assistant manager Paul Coutts, left, with manager Ashley Hollyer

“Regardless of our situation we always expect a tough game against Inverurie because we know their qualities.

“We just need to dig in and try to stay in the game as long as we can.

“We’re still learning about the boys and every game is an education for us in terms of seeing how the boys conduct themselves against different opposition.

“It would be unfair to judge the guys on that performance (against Brora), we need to see how we get on against the teams roundabout us.

“Albeit we haven’t met any of those teams. We’ve had a difficult run of games and we’re bottom of the league, but we know we’ve got a favourable run ahead of us.”

Formartine meet Huntly as Clach and Deveronvale clash

Elsewhere, Formartine United host Huntly at North Lodge Park. The Pitmedden outfit are without Darryn Kelly, Ryan Spink and Stuart Anderson.

For the Black and Golds, Colin Charlesworth, Stuart Taylor, Liam MacDonald, Bradley Manson, Angus Grant, Cameron Booth, Glenn Murison and Gavin Elphinstone are injured, while Alex Thoirs is offshore.

Clachnacuddin have a full squad to choose from for Deveronvale’s visit to Grant Street Park.

The Banffers welcome back Matthew Wallace, while Sam Robertson and Dane Ballard could return from hamstring and rib problems, but Robert Scott is still missing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]