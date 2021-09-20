Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Quickfire double set Huntly on way to Scottish Cup victory over Hill of Beath

By Reporter
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Caiden Imbert-Thomas scored on his Scottish Cup debut.
Huntly booked their place in the Scottish Cup second round with a 3-0 home win over East of Scotland side Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

Having seen his side concede early goals in recent weeks, manager Allan Hale was pleased after Huntly netted twice in a three-minute first half spell to give themselves an early lead.

He said: “The second goal was important; it kills the momentum when you score goals that quickly. We’ve experienced that against ourselves recently.

“It was a deserved win – we were really positive and created loads of opportunists and it should’ve been more convincing than what it was and it was important to get a clean sheet after conceding 13 goals in three games.”

With 20 minutes gone at Christie Park, a Greg Buchan lofted pass in behind the visiting defence found Gavin Elphinstone who gathered the ball before lifting a shot past the keeper for his fourth of the season and Huntly’s opener.

Three minutes later, a long throw from Alexander Thoirs was not dealt with by the opposition defence and it dropped kindly for Caiden-Imbert-Thomas to score from close range for his second goal in as many games.

The Haw’s looked to get back in the game and came close when Calum Anderson’s shot was blocked by Euan Storrier at his near post.

Huntly made it three after 62 minutes. Greg Buchan sent in a corner and the ball fell for defender Kyle Dalling, who made no mistake with his finish.

After losing to Keith in last season’s Scottish Cup, it was a second successive exit to a Highland league side for Hill of Beath. Manager John Mitchell admitted the early goals conceded were costly for his side.

He said: “The first goal for them was good, their midfield caught us out at the back, but the second one was a basic goal to lose. We warned the players about set-pieces and they’ve misplaced a header defending a long throw and they’ve finished from it.

“We said at half-time the third goal would be important and, again, we’ve lost another goal from a set-piece and a basic defensive error.”

