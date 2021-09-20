Scottish Cup: Wick and Formartine require replays to progress

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson felt they passed up a golden opportunity to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup after drawing 2-2 with Bo’ness United.

Jack Henry put the Scorries ahead at Harmsworth Park before Alexander Miller equalised.

Bo’ness had Greg Skinner sent off early in the second half and Steven Anderson then put Wick in front again, but Matthew Flynn levelled for the 10 men with quarter of an hour left.

The visitors were reduced to nine with Jamie McCormack dismissed, but the sides will replay on Saturday at Newtown Park.

Manson said: “You couldn’t ask for a better chance to get through in a cup tie.

“We were 2-1 up against 10 men and our game management should have been better.

“We needed to keep the ball better and not be as frantic, show a bit more composure and see the game out.

“It’s frustrating, because we’ve passed up a golden opportunity to get through.

“But we’re not out of the tie, we just need to finish off the job away from home now.”

Formartine held at home

Formartine United will replay against Cumnock Juniors at Townhead Park on Saturday following a 2-2 draw at North Lodge Park.

Finlay Frye’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Stuart Smith and, although Jonny Smith put United in front, Callan Veitch levelled the scores.

Formartine boss Paul Lawson said: “We were a bit lucky to get the replay, I didn’t think we played near what we can.

“Full credit to Cumnock, they came at us, but we did manage to get ourselves in front.

“At that point you’re hoping to see the game out, but we switched off from a set-piece, which is disappointing.

“We’re still in the cup and we have a chance to put it right in the replay next week.”