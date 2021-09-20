Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Scottish Cup: Wick and Formartine require replays to progress

By Callum Law
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Wick manager Gary Manson was disappointed not to beat Bo'ness United in the Scottish Cup
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson felt they passed up a golden opportunity to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup after drawing 2-2 with Bo’ness United.

Jack Henry put the Scorries ahead at Harmsworth Park before Alexander Miller equalised.

Bo’ness had Greg Skinner sent off early in the second half and Steven Anderson then put Wick in front again, but Matthew Flynn levelled for the 10 men with quarter of an hour left.

The visitors were reduced to nine with Jamie McCormack dismissed, but the sides will replay on Saturday at Newtown Park.

Manson said: “You couldn’t ask for a better chance to get through in a cup tie.

“We were 2-1 up against 10 men and our game management should have been better.

“We needed to keep the ball better and not be as frantic, show a bit more composure and see the game out.

“It’s frustrating, because we’ve passed up a golden opportunity to get through.

“But we’re not out of the tie, we just need to finish off the job away from home now.”

Formartine held at home

Formartine United will replay against Cumnock Juniors at Townhead Park on Saturday following a 2-2 draw at North Lodge Park.

Finlay Frye’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Stuart Smith and, although Jonny Smith put United in front, Callan Veitch levelled the scores.

Formartine boss Paul Lawson said: “We were a bit lucky to get the replay, I didn’t think we played near what we can.

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson

“Full credit to Cumnock, they came at us, but we did manage to get ourselves in front.

“At that point you’re hoping to see the game out, but we switched off from a set-piece, which is disappointing.

“We’re still in the cup and we have a chance to put it right in the replay next week.”

