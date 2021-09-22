VOTE: We’ve already captured some stunning Highland League goals this season – but which is best?

We are nine rounds of fixtures into the Highland League season – and our Highland League Weekly cameras have already captured a host of sensational goals.

In this week’s episode, we included a selection of the best counters we’ve filmed over the opening months of the season – and we want you to vote for which one you think is best.

What is Highland League Weekly? Not just goals!

Highland League Weekly is the new subscribers-only show which sees the Press and Journal put the spotlight on the Breedon Highland League with highlights, features and analysis.

Airing on the P&J website every Monday evening at 7pm, you can expect Big Game highlights from a selected match, including post-match reaction, as well as our panel’s analysis of every result in the division over the previous seven days.

There will also be features on the clubs, as well as the players, coaches and stalwarts, in the north of Scotland who make Breedon Highland League football so special.

