Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

VOTE: We’ve already captured some stunning Highland League goals this season – but which is best?

By Ryan Cryle
September 22, 2021, 4:32 pm
Darren Brew scored a stunner for Fort William against Inverurie. Picture by Paul Glendell
We are nine rounds of fixtures into the Highland League season – and our Highland League Weekly cameras have already captured a host of sensational goals.

In this week’s episode, we included a selection of the best counters we’ve filmed over the opening months of the season – and we want you to vote for which one you think is best.

What is Highland League Weekly? Not just goals!

Highland League Weekly is the new subscribers-only show which sees the Press and Journal put the spotlight on the Breedon Highland League with highlights, features and analysis.

Airing on the P&J website every Monday evening at 7pm, you can expect Big Game highlights from a selected match, including post-match reaction, as well as our panel’s analysis of every result in the division over the previous seven days.

There will also be features on the clubs, as well as the players, coaches and stalwarts, in the north of Scotland who make Breedon Highland League football so special.

Sign up to our dedicated Highland League newsletter

You can also keep up to date on the Breedon Highland League by signing up to our dedicated weekly newsletter.

Every Tuesday morning, a link to the latest episode of our new Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest highlights, features, and a panel discussion from the weekend’s matches– will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent news, match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

