Buckie boss Graeme Stewart looks for improvement against fellow title challengers

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has called on side to step up against the teams around them in the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags – fifth in the table – face third-placed Brechin City at Glebe Park.

He said: “We probably have to take something from the game because we’ve messed up a couple of times.

“We slipped up against Rothes and Brora (lost both 2-0) and didn’t take full points against Fraserburgh when we should have (2-2 draw).

“So we need to improve in these games because at the end of the season how you get on against the top five or six determines where you finish.

“We’re aware of that and hopefully we do get a result.”

Brechin have won their last four games and boss Andy Kirk said: “We’re starting to put things together a lot more.

“We’ve got a decent squad and we’re starting to play more consistently throughout the 90 minutes.

“We’re in a good place and we’re trying to improve week by week.

“It’s a new squad and there have been challenges along the way, but we’re getting there.

“We’ve got to continually strive week after week to win games to keep us challenging where we want to be.”

Highland League team news

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin have a full squad available for the visit of league leaders Fraserburgh to Grant Street Park.

The Broch are still without Paul Campbell, Jamie Beagrie and Logan Watt.

Joe Gauld (knee), Jack Grant and Gordon McNab (both ankle) miss out for Forres Mechanics in their Mosset Park clash with Keith.

James Brownie, Scott Henry, Liam Duncan, Connor Grant, Scott Henry, Liam Duncan and Stewart Hutcheon are out for the Maroons.

Turriff United meet Deveronvale at the Haughs with Kyle Gordon, Callan Gray, Scott Whelan and Murray Esson missing while Keir Smith has joined Maud on loan.

The visitors are without Robert Scott and Innes McKay is a doubt, but are boosted by attacker Nathan Ross’ return to the club on a two-year contract.

Calum Maclean will be in interim charge of Fort William, who face a Wick Academy side minus Steven Anderson, Danny Mackay, Brandon Sinclair and Gordon MacNab.

Elsewhere Inverurie Locos make the trip to Station Park to tackle Nairn County.