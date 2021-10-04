Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Episode 11 of Highland League Weekly – Access North of Scotland and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final highlights for free

By Ryan Cryle
October 4, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 11:56 am

This week, Highland League Weekly has been made available for free with highlights, interviews and analysis from both the North of Scotland Cup and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup finals.

We’ve thrown the doors open on the latest installment of our Monday night web show, which is normally exclusively available to Press and Journal online subscribers, in celebration of the two showpiece clashes between Rothes and Brora Rangers, and Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United, respectively.

Delving into the archives to bring you the history of both the North and Shire Cups, our panel also discuss a big weekend of Breedon Highland League results.

Welcome to Highland League Weekly

Introducing Highland League Weekly – the new subscribers-only show which sees the Press and Journal put the spotlight on the Breedon Highland League with highlights, features and analysis.

Airing on the P&J website every Monday evening at 7pm, you can expect Big Game highlights from a selected match, including post-match reaction, as well as our panel’s analysis of every result in the division over the previous seven days.

There will also be features on the clubs, as well as the players, coaches and stalwarts, in the north of Scotland who make Breedon Highland League football so special.

