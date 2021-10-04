WATCH: Episode 11 of Highland League Weekly – Access North of Scotland and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final highlights for free

This week, Highland League Weekly has been made available for free with highlights, interviews and analysis from both the North of Scotland Cup and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup finals.

We’ve thrown the doors open on the latest installment of our Monday night web show, which is normally exclusively available to Press and Journal online subscribers, in celebration of the two showpiece clashes between Rothes and Brora Rangers, and Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United, respectively.

Delving into the archives to bring you the history of both the North and Shire Cups, our panel also discuss a big weekend of Breedon Highland League results.

Welcome to Highland League Weekly

Introducing Highland League Weekly – the new subscribers-only show which sees the Press and Journal put the spotlight on the Breedon Highland League with highlights, features and analysis.

Airing on the P&J website every Monday evening at 7pm, you can expect Big Game highlights from a selected match, including post-match reaction, as well as our panel’s analysis of every result in the division over the previous seven days.

There will also be features on the clubs, as well as the players, coaches and stalwarts, in the north of Scotland who make Breedon Highland League football so special.

