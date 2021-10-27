Alan Pollock hopes to be spot on in Rothes’ Scottish Cup replay against Dalbeattie

Alan Pollock says he will put himself forward to take Rothes’ next penalty – despite his Scottish Cup miss against Dalbeattie Star.

The midfielder saw his effort from 12 yards saved by Star keeper Luke Holt in Saturday’s 0-0 second round draw at Islecroft Stadium.

Dalbeattie visit Mackessack Park on Saturday for the replay with a home tie against East Kilbride the prize for the winner in round three.

Pollock has scored four times for the Speysiders this season and, if the Moray club get a spot-kick this weekend, he would back himself to find the net.

He said: “I was disappointed after missing, that’s only natural.

“I was confident stepping up, I picked my spot and hit it well, but the goalkeeper has gone the right way and made a good save.

“It’s one of those where if he goes the other way it’s a goal and you’re a hero.

“Unfortunately he went the right way and I was a zero, but it’s just part of the game.

“Plenty of players have missed penalties before and it’s part of the game.

“For goalkeepers, it’s a chance for them because they’re not expected to save it and, if they do, they’re the hero.

“I’ve got to give the goalkeeper a bit of a credit because it was a good save.

“If we get a penalty this week, I’d definitely be happy to step up and take it.

“Whether the gaffer decides to take me off them is another matter – that’s his call.

“But if the situation arises I’d be confident to step up and take a penalty.”

History beckons for Speysiders

Rothes are aiming to make history in the Scottish Cup by reaching the third round for the first time.

Under manager Ross Jack, the Speysiders have won the Highland League Cup for the first time in their history and the North of Scotland Cup for the first time in 42 years.

Pollock is hoping for another day to remember this weekend against Dalbeattie.

The former Brora Rangers, Forres Mechanics, Nairn County and Clachnacuddin man added: “Reaching the third round would be a massive achievement for us.

“You’ve seen what we’ve achieved in the last couple of years winning two cups and also how far the club has come in the last five or six years from where it was.

“If we could get through it would be another great landmark for the club.

“In the next round, it’s a reasonable draw for us (against East Kilbride) and another tie I think could go either way with the chance to get to the fourth round.”

Making home advantage count

Pollock is not taking Dalbeattie lightly after facing the Lowland League outfit at the weekend.

But he hopes home advantage can help Rothes win the tie and take their place in the third round.

He said: “It’s not going to be an easy game against Dalbeattie.

“We probably should have won the first game on Saturday – me missing the penalty didn’t help matters.

“It was one of those things where we had a few chances but we weren’t clinical on the day.

“But thankfully we got a replay and they’ve got to come to Mackessack Park and make the long journey, so hopefully that will give us the advantage.”