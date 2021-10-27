Lossiemouth have point to prove ahead of Deveronvale rematch

Fergus Edwards has called on Lossiemouth to make amends for their thrashing by Deveronvale when the sides meet again in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Coasters were beaten 6-0 at Princess Royal Park on Saturday in the Breedon Highland League with the sides meeting again this weekend in the preliminary round of the League Cup.

Defender Edwards admits Lossie slipped below the standards they have set this season and is eager to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The 21-year-old said: “We can’t let what happened on Saturday happen again. We need to prove a point and make amends for that really poor performance.

“It was an embarrassment really, it wasn’t good enough.

“As a squad we weren’t at it at all. We need to work hard at training, get our heads up and try to prove a point after getting thrashed 6-0.

‘We let everyone down’

“There was a lot said after the game and there was a lot said at training as well.

“It was far too easy for Deveronvale to play through us. Normally we’re quite a tight defensive unit, but they had too much time and space on the ball.

“We let everyone down; the fans, the management, ourselves as a squad.

“It wasn’t good enough and we didn’t work as hard as we should have and we can’t afford to have games like that.

“The good thing is that we can prove a point on Saturday and show that last weekend wasn’t good enough.

“We want to make amends for the terrible performance last Saturday which wasn’t good enough.”