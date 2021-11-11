Aidan Combe pleased to put difficult couple of years behind him after making Fraserburgh return

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aidan Combe was happy to return to action for Fraserburgh after two challenging years.

The winger came on as a substitute for the Broch against Rothes at the weekend having battled back from a knee injury and an accident at work.

Combe’s problems began in August 2019 when he fractured his left kneecap and after that had healed he struggled with tendonitis.

That ruled the 24-year-old out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season and then after a handful of substitute appearances during the Covid-19 curtailed 2020-21 campaign Combe suffered a further setback in April.

An accident at work left the electrical technician with burns to his hands and face.

Combe said: “It has felt like a never-ending chapter in my life, but I’m better now and I’m glad to see the back of it.

“Everyone at the football club has been great and have been keen to get me back.

“My work offered me all the support I needed and then I’ve had my family and friends around supporting me as well.

“I think I gave my girlfriend Antonia the fright of her life.”

Return against Rothes

After three training sessions Combe was thrust back into action last Saturday in Fraserburgh’s defeat to Rothes.

He added: “I don’t imagine the manager would have expected to put me on after three training sessions in seven months and with the situation we were in at the time.

“But he did and I’m very thankful he put me on and it was good to come back after everything that’s happened.

“The only thing that would have topped it off was getting something out of the game.”

Fracture was followed by tendonitis

In August 2019 Combe fractured his left kneecap in a game against Fort William in what appeared an innocuous collision.

“I slid in the for the ball and collided with a defender and it just felt like a clash of knees,” he explained.

“I spent five minutes trying to run it off and then I crossed a ball with my left foot and Paul Campbell ended up putting it in the top corner, but as soon as I did it I knew something wasn’t right and I came off.

“I was still going to my work but I went to see a doctor and after getting an X-ray it showed I’d broken the bottom of my kneecap.

“After that I had to go back to work and tell them I wouldn’t be back for a while because I was in a big splint after that.

“It took about 10 weeks to allow it to heal but then I’m not sure if I did too much too soon once I was allowed to start running again but I ended up with problems with the tendons and was diagnosed with tendonitis.”

Further setback ahead of new season

Combe required shockwave treatment for the tendonitis and agreed with Broch manager Mark Cowie to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Then as he was looking forward to hitting the ground running he suffered more bad luck with his accident at work in April.

He said: “It was an electrical flash so I was left with burns on the back of my hands and on my face, especially on the left side of my face.

“That has held me back because it was sore when I was trying to run and things.

“I was off work for three months and then was working from home and I’ve only just been back on site in the last few weeks.

“It’s been well-timed with getting back to work and football at the same time.

“I’m still working on fitness and trying to get back to where I want to me.”