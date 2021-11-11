Community group awarded over £7,000 to raise awareness of Orkney scams

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Orkney community group has been awarded nearly £7,500 to continue their work spreading awareness about scams.

Orkney Scam Action Group was established in 2019 to try and reduce the number of people being tricked by fraudulent scams.

Since the group started it has identified scams which have cost islanders almost £2.5million.

The new funding will help the group to run community roadshows on 13 of Orkney’s islands, as well as printing stickers, posters and leaflets to help educate locals.

Absolutely buzzing and delighted with being awarded this funding. Keep an eye out for further press releases about when we’re coming to a venue near you! https://t.co/mzjM0GzW8A — Orkney Scam Action Group (@Orkneyscams) November 11, 2021

Sergeant Simon Hay, based in Kirkwall, is the chairman of Orkney Scam Action.

He explained that scammers tend to target older and more vulnerable members of the community.

He said: “We have identified losses by Orcadians from January 2019 to the end of last month ranging from £9.95 to £1.5 million and have only been able to recover £136,000.

“This grant from the Scottish Government and paid through police will allow us to provide more advice and guidance to everyone on Orkney on how to avoid being defrauded through the many types on scams – often online or by phone – and which often target the elderly and most vulnerable members of our community.”

Hello! We are a new Orkney based partnership group dedicated to #tacklingscamstogether Our partnership has representatives from @OrkneyPolice, @OrkneyCouncil, @agescotland, @BGOrkney and CAB Orkney. We will update you with developments as they occur. Please like and follow us! — Orkney Scam Action Group (@Orkneyscams) September 10, 2020

As well as police, the group contains representatives from Orkney Council, Business Gateway Orkney and Age Scotland.