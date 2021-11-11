Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community group awarded over £7,000 to raise awareness of Orkney scams

By Lauren Robertson
November 11, 2021, 8:26 am Updated: November 11, 2021, 11:56 am
Orkney Scam Action Group was established in 2019.

An Orkney community group has been awarded nearly £7,500 to continue their work spreading awareness about scams.

Orkney Scam Action Group was established in 2019 to try and reduce the number of people being tricked by fraudulent scams.

Since the group started it has identified scams which have cost islanders almost £2.5million.

The new funding will help the group to run community roadshows on 13 of Orkney’s islands, as well as printing stickers, posters and leaflets to help educate locals.

Sergeant Simon Hay, based in Kirkwall, is the chairman of Orkney Scam Action.

He explained that scammers tend to target older and more vulnerable members of the community.

He said: “We have identified losses by Orcadians from January 2019 to the end of last month ranging from £9.95 to £1.5 million and have only been able to recover £136,000.

“This grant from the Scottish Government and paid through police will allow us to provide more advice and guidance to everyone on Orkney on how to avoid being defrauded through the many types on scams – often online or by phone – and which often target the elderly and most vulnerable members of our community.”

As well as police, the group contains representatives from Orkney Council, Business Gateway Orkney and Age Scotland.