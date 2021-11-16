Jack Henry believes Wick Academy need to be clinical

Jack Henry believes Wick Academy need to be more clinical at both ends.

The Scorries have won just once this season, although they have drawn eight games in all competitions.

On Saturday, the Caithness outfit lost 3-0 to Brora Rangers in the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Wick did have their share of opportunities, but couldn’t convert them and were punished by the Cattachs.

Henry said: “It’s been one of those seasons where nothing has been going for us.

“We need to start taking our chances and being harder to beat, but hopefully it will come.

“It is very frustrating and it’s not been good enough from us.

“We’ve been too easy to score goals against, although on Saturday you get incidents like the penalty which went against us, which didn’t help.

“At the other end, we didn’t take the good chances that we had and that punished us.

“But overall we weren’t good enough against Brora.”

Positional change

Henry was moved from his usual central midfield berth to centre-back against Brora.

The 30-year-old added: “I’ve played centre-back before and it’s no bother to me playing there.

“I’ll play wherever is needed to try to help the team.”