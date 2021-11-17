Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Gordon Connelly relishing Rothes challenge in first Forres game

By Callum Law
November 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Gordon Connelly will take charge of Forres for the first time against Rothes
Gordon Connelly will take charge of Forres for the first time against Rothes

Forres Mechanics manager Gordon Connelly is relishing the challenge of facing Rothes in his first match in charge.

Connelly was appointed Can-Cans boss on Monday and wants his side to be capable of competing with anyone in the Breedon Highland League.

Ahead of facing the Speysiders at Mosset Park, he said: “It’s a big task for us, but we’re at home and these are the challenges we want.

“You want to compete with everyone and it’s a tough league.

“Teams have improved this season and I think the pyramid system has aided that with clubs being aware of that and strengthening.

“Rothes are where they are on merit and we know the task ahead of us.

“We want to be in about that, we want to be able to take on teams like this, otherwise there’s no point in being involved.”

Morrison returns for Rothes

Rothes, who are third in the table, are boosted by the return of striker Greg Morrison after more than two months out with an ankle ligament injury.

Manager Ross Jack said: “Greg is in the squad and it’s a fantastic boost for us to have him back.

Greg Morrison is back available for Rothes after an ankle injury

“But we need to be careful because we can’t just throw him in and expect him to be like he was before his injury.

“We’ll take our time with him, but he’s proved himself fit and is raring to go.”

Turriff seeking an upset

Elsewhere, Turriff United host Brechin City at the Haughs and home boss Dean Donaldson is hoping his side can spring a surprise.

It’s a tall order for United, who are 16th in the table, against the side sitting second.

But Donaldson said: “It will be a tough night for us, but we have been playing well, so there’s no reason why we can’t knock the ball about and put our stamp on the game.

“Nobody will expect us to get anything from the game. Nobody expects us to get anything from most games.

“In the second half of the season, I think we will surprise a few teams.”

Brechin have improved

Brechin defeated Turriff on the opening day of the Highland League season and ahead of the return boss Andy Kirk believes his side have improved.

He added: “We’ve improved massively, in the first league game we didn’t have a settled squad and were still trying to recruit.

“Even at that stage the players we had recruited had only just arrived and didn’t know the group or hadn’t played in the Highland League or at Glebe Park before.

“Since then we’ve gained a lot of experience in the league and we’ve been together for a period of time and players are starting to build relationships.

“That gelling as a group doesn’t just happen overnight.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]