Gordon Connelly relishing Rothes challenge in first Forres game

Forres Mechanics manager Gordon Connelly is relishing the challenge of facing Rothes in his first match in charge.

Connelly was appointed Can-Cans boss on Monday and wants his side to be capable of competing with anyone in the Breedon Highland League.

Ahead of facing the Speysiders at Mosset Park, he said: “It’s a big task for us, but we’re at home and these are the challenges we want.

“You want to compete with everyone and it’s a tough league.

“Teams have improved this season and I think the pyramid system has aided that with clubs being aware of that and strengthening.

“Rothes are where they are on merit and we know the task ahead of us.

“We want to be in about that, we want to be able to take on teams like this, otherwise there’s no point in being involved.”

Morrison returns for Rothes

Rothes, who are third in the table, are boosted by the return of striker Greg Morrison after more than two months out with an ankle ligament injury.

Manager Ross Jack said: “Greg is in the squad and it’s a fantastic boost for us to have him back.

“But we need to be careful because we can’t just throw him in and expect him to be like he was before his injury.

“We’ll take our time with him, but he’s proved himself fit and is raring to go.”

Turriff seeking an upset

Elsewhere, Turriff United host Brechin City at the Haughs and home boss Dean Donaldson is hoping his side can spring a surprise.

It’s a tall order for United, who are 16th in the table, against the side sitting second.

But Donaldson said: “It will be a tough night for us, but we have been playing well, so there’s no reason why we can’t knock the ball about and put our stamp on the game.

“Nobody will expect us to get anything from the game. Nobody expects us to get anything from most games.

“In the second half of the season, I think we will surprise a few teams.”

Brechin have improved

Brechin defeated Turriff on the opening day of the Highland League season and ahead of the return boss Andy Kirk believes his side have improved.

He added: “We’ve improved massively, in the first league game we didn’t have a settled squad and were still trying to recruit.

“Even at that stage the players we had recruited had only just arrived and didn’t know the group or hadn’t played in the Highland League or at Glebe Park before.

“Since then we’ve gained a lot of experience in the league and we’ve been together for a period of time and players are starting to build relationships.

“That gelling as a group doesn’t just happen overnight.”