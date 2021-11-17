Inverurie Locos boss ‘delighted’ as trio extend deals at Harlaw Park until 2025

Inverurie Locos have announced that vice-captain Greg Mitchell, goalkeeper Andy Reid and defender Mark Souter have signed new deals to keep them at Harlaw Park until at least the summer of 2025.

Mitchell is in his ninth season at Harlaw Park and has donned the armband in recent games with club captain Neil McLean sidelined by injury.

Reid is in his 13th year at Harlaw Park and is closing in on his 400th appearance for the Inverurie side.

Souter has made 238 appearances for Locos and is in his 11th season at the club.

Locos boss Richard Hastings said: “I am absolutely delighted the club has secured the services of Greg, Andy and Mark until 2025.

“They have impressed me immensely since I arrived, shown themselves to be vital and important players who are very much integral to what we continue to build here.

“The club means everything to these players, their performances on the pitch reflect that so it’s fantastic the club has them helping to fight the cause moving forward.”