Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos boss ‘delighted’ as trio extend deals at Harlaw Park until 2025

By Danny Law
November 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings.
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings.

Inverurie Locos have announced that vice-captain Greg Mitchell, goalkeeper Andy Reid and defender Mark Souter have signed new deals to keep them at Harlaw Park until at least the summer of 2025.

Mitchell is in his ninth season at Harlaw Park and has donned the armband in recent games with club captain Neil McLean sidelined by injury.

Reid is in his 13th year at Harlaw Park and is closing in on his 400th appearance for the Inverurie side.

Souter has made 238 appearances for Locos and is in his 11th season at the club.

Locos boss Richard Hastings said: “I am absolutely delighted the club has secured the services of Greg, Andy and Mark until 2025.

“They have impressed me immensely since I arrived, shown themselves to be vital and important players who are very much integral to what we continue to build here.

“The club means everything to these players, their performances on the pitch reflect that so it’s fantastic the club has them helping to fight the cause moving forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]