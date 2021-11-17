Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie defeat Formartine to reach Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final

By Callum Law
November 17, 2021, 9:48 pm
Sam Urquhart is congratulated after scoring the opener for Buckie Thistle
Sam Urquhart is congratulated by team mate Sam Pugh after putting Buckie ahead against Formartine in the Aberdeenshire Shield

Buckie Thistle progressed to the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 3-0 victory against Formartine United at Victoria Park.

Sam Urquhart’s brace either side of Max Barry’s strike secured the Jags’ place in the last four.

Buckie will again be at home in the next round when they face Banks o’ Dee.

Jags on the front foot

It was United who had the first decent opening with Scott Lisle breaking clear down the left flank.

The striker danced beyond a couple of Buckie defenders but lashed his shot over the bar after cutting into the penalty area.

In the 13th minute the Jags had a sight of goal when a mix-up between Jonny Crawford and goalkeeper Balint Demus allowed Andrew MacAskill to get a shot away.

Demus blocked the effort with his arm outside the area and was booked by referee Filippo Mazzoni, despite Buckie’s protests that the custodian should have been sent off.

The home side spent the bulk of the first half on the front foot asking questions of Formartine’s back five.

But the Pitmedden side did show their threat at times on the counter-attack, with the pace of Lisle causing some problems.

Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill, right, battles with Formartine goalkeeper Balint Demus

Shortly after the half hour mark Jack Murray’s header from MacAskill’s corner was blocked on the goal line by a Formartine defender.

In the 39th minute a mistake by Mark McLauchlan gave Lisle an opportunity, but when he teed up Daniel Park inside the box Sam Morrison and Hamish Munro were alert to the danger.

At the other end Kevin Fraser had the ball in the net after MacAskill’s deflected shot broke for him, but Fraser was flagged offside.

Right on the stroke of half-time the Jags took the lead with MacAskill’s ball in behind releasing Fraser and although he was clipped on the edge of the area he still managed to find Urquhart who slotted the ball beyond Demus.

Hosts double their advantage

Just 70 seconds into the second period Buckie doubled their lead, with Formartine dismayed by referee Mazzoni’s decision not to award a foul.

Max Barry won possession from Aaron Norris on the left side of the area.

Norris went to ground and with United appealing for a foul which wasn’t forthcoming Barry fired a low left-foot shot across Demus and into the bottom right corner.

At the other end Kieran Lawrence tested goalkeeper Kevin Main with a stinging drive from 20 yards as Formartine searched for a route back into the tie.

In the 61st minute Buckie put the outcome beyond doubt with Fraser playing Urquhart through on goal and he confidently drilled the ball beyond Demus.

Andrew MacAskill of Buckie, right, gets a shot away against Formartine

Despite Formartine introducing Kevin Hanratty and Andrew Greig from the bench they still struggled to test Main in the Buckie goal.

In the dying embers the Jags could have bagged a fourth but Stuart Anderson made a block on the goal line to prevent Scott Adams’ shot finding the net.

Buckie will hope they can go all the way in the Aberdeenshire Shield and win their first silverware since the Breedon Highland League title in 2017.

