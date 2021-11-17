Jordan MacRae’s late double secures 2-0 victory for Brora Rangers at Lossiemouth

Brora Rangers produced a late show to defeat a spirited Lossiemouth side 2-0 at Grant Park.

Lossie had held firm and had chances of their own to make the breakthrough, before Jordan MacRae struck twice in the final 16 minutes.

The result moves Craig Campbell’s men to within seven points of leaders Fraserburgh with a game in hand.

The Cattachs mounted early pressure, with Colin Williamson seeing a header from Dale Gillespie’s corner clutched by Ross McConnachie. The veteran goalkeeper was returning to the Coasters side, deputising for the unavailable Logan Ross.

Brora looked increasingly dangerous, with Sutherland dragging an effort wide after Gillespie’s cross had been cleared, while Jordan MacRae saw a low strike thwarted by McConnachie following Harry Hennem’s through ball.

MacRae had the best chance of the opening half on 20 minutes, when his header from a looping Sutherland cross came back off the post.

Lossie finished the half strongly though, posing a particular threat from set-pieces. A Ross Morrison corner on 31 minutes was met by Lewis McAndrew, however his bundled effort was gathered by Joe Malin.

Connor Macaulay was next to threaten when he headed a Morrison free-kick wide moments later, while Ross Elliot saw a low effort comfortably gathered by Malin just before half-time.

Brora looked to regain their stride after the interval, with Hennem cutting in from the left before shooting straight at McConnachie on 52 minutes.

Lossie spurned two quickfire opportunities to take the lead just 60 seconds later, with Morrison initially denied by Malin when clean through on goal. The ball broke for Elliot, who took the ball past Malin but struck into the side-netting from an acute angle.

Brora were far from crisp in their increasing pressure eventually told on 74 minutes. Sutherland slipped an excellent through ball into the path of MacRae, who showed excellent composure to tuck past McConnachie.

MacRae spurned a great chance to double his tally on 81 minutes after Tom Kelly played him in, but he struck into the side-netting under pressure from the advancing McConnachie.

The striker was not to be denied five minutes from time though, when he showed predatory instincts to tuck home after Matthew Wright’s mis-hit effort had fallen into his path.