Sport Football Highland League

Keith 0-6 Banks o’ Dee: Aberdeen juniors prove too strong for the Maroons at Kynoch Park

By Dave Edwards
November 17, 2021, 10:08 pm
Banks o' Dee were in clinical form in front of goal.
Banks o' Dee were in clinical form in front of goal.

Banks o’ Dee face a trip to Buckie Thistle in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after sweeping aside Keith at Kynoch Park last night.

In the fifth minute Dee winger Lewis Crosbie had the game’s first shot on target, forcing on-loan Aberdeen goalkeeper Jamie Shingler to turn his 10-yard angled drive round the post for a fruitless corner.

But Shingler could do nothing to stop the junior outfit taking the lead three minutes later when a crisp low finish from Michael Philipson went under the diving keeper.

Four minutes later Dee marksman Jack Henderson drilled an 18-yard shot past the helpless 17-year-old Maroons keeper to double the Aberdeen side’s advantage.

In the 26th minute former Cove Rangers full-back Dean Lawrie broke through and beat Shingler with an angled 15-yard drive to effectively end any hopes of a Keith comeback.

Two minutes from the break, Banks o’ Dee increased their advantage when Mark Gilmour clipped the ball home from eight yards to make it 4-0.

Five minutes after the restart Jack Henderson notched his second and Dee’s fifth goal with a simple eight yard finish and two minutes later Philipson also grabbed a second of the night when he hammered home number six from just outside the box.

In the 70th minute Keith were reduced to 10 men when Liam Strachan was sent off for a second bookable offence.

