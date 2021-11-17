Huntly progress to Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals with victory at Deveronvale

Huntly overcame Deveronvale in a tight Aberdeenshire Shield encounter to set up a home semi-final against Inverurie Locos.

Joel MacBeath grabbed the opener just after the break before substitute Cai Matthew added a late second.

Tom Ritchie denied Ross Aitken the opener for the home side with a terrific diving save after just five minutes before the woodwork came to the rescue of the Vale skipper shortly afterwards as his clearing header hit his own crossbar.

Michael Dangana was denied by a fine Kyle Willox challenge as he looked favourite to score before Ritchie again showed great agility to palm a net-bound Grant Noble shot over his crossbar to see the half end goalless.

The second half was only a minute old when Huntly broke the deadlock. Gavin Elphinstone broke down the right to beat two Vale defenders before firing the ball to the back post where Joel MacBeath had an easy task to net.

Dangana then fired over before MacBeath missed two opportunities in six minutes to put Huntly further ahead. Vale almost made their visitors pay when Grant Noble saw a six yard shot blocked by Glenn Murison.

Vale threw on Dane Ballard and Michael Watson to try and grab an equaliser but it was to no avail as Huntly grabbed a second with three minutes remaining when Matthew slotted home from 14 yards.