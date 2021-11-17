Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly progress to Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals with victory at Deveronvale

By Brian Barclay
November 17, 2021, 10:26 pm
A pleasing night for Huntly manager Allan Hale.
A pleasing night for Huntly manager Allan Hale.

Huntly overcame Deveronvale in a tight Aberdeenshire Shield encounter to set up a home semi-final against Inverurie Locos.

Joel MacBeath grabbed the opener just after the break before substitute Cai Matthew added a late second.

Tom Ritchie denied Ross Aitken the opener for the home side with a terrific diving save after just five minutes before the woodwork came to the rescue of the Vale skipper shortly afterwards as his clearing header hit his own crossbar.

Michael Dangana was denied by a fine Kyle Willox challenge as he looked favourite to score before Ritchie again showed great agility to palm a net-bound Grant Noble shot over his crossbar to see the half end goalless.

The second half was only a minute old when Huntly broke the deadlock. Gavin Elphinstone broke down the right to beat two Vale defenders before firing the ball to the back post where Joel MacBeath had an easy task to net.

Dangana then fired over before MacBeath missed two opportunities in six minutes to put Huntly further ahead. Vale almost made their visitors pay when Grant Noble saw a six yard shot blocked by Glenn Murison.

Vale threw on Dane Ballard and Michael Watson to try and grab an equaliser but it was to no avail as Huntly grabbed a second with three minutes remaining when Matthew slotted home from 14 yards.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal