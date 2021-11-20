Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn defeat Turriff as Conor Gethins grabs four goals

By Callum Law
November 20, 2021, 4:48 pm
Conor Gethins, arm raised, celebrates putting Nairn County in front against Turriff United
Conor Gethins bagged four goals as Nairn County picked up their fourth win in the Breedon Highland League by thrashing Turriff United 6-0.

The home side acquitted themselves well in the first half at the Haughs, but things unravelled after striker Gethins opened the scoring in the 42nd minute.

Seamus McConaghy doubled the lead seconds later with Gethins finding the net a further three times in the second half and Angus Dey completed the scoring late on.

Quickfire double hurts United

It was the visitors who had the first chance with Dylan MacLean’s long ball evading the home defence, but goalkeeper David Dey saved Gethins’ volleyed effort.

Turriff threatened in the 18th minute with a neat move culminating in Jordan Cooper’s cross from the right finding Keir Smith in the middle, but he couldn’t get enough purchase on the shot to direct it on target.

Midway through the first period County’s Glenn Main did have the ball in the net, but he was flagged offside.

It was United who looked more threatening with a poor Ryan Fyffe clearance giving Matthew McDonald a chance, but he scuffed a shot wide when well-placed inside the area.

Nairn’s Glenn Main, right, and Turriff;s Murray Thompson battle for possession

McDonald also had an effort blocked after Dylan Stuart and Murray Thompson combined on the right flank.

But it was Nairn who took the lead in the 42nd minute.

Sam Gordon’s cross from the right was deflected into the air and when Main headed the ball down Gethins was first to react and prod it home from close range as the home defence appealed for offside.

Within a minute the Wee County doubled their lead with a long ball down the left releasing Main and his cutback gave the unmarked McConaghy a tap in.

Gethins on target again

Turriff needed the next goal if they were to make a comeback and the signs at the start of the second half were encouraging.

Murray Esson’s chipped ball teed up Smith, who rounded MacLean, but shot wide with the goal gaping and McDonald curled an effort off target from 20 yards.

But in the 62nd minute Nairn made sure of the points with McConaghy winning the ball back on the left wing and crossing for Gethins to volley home first time.

County were comfortable by this stage and McConaghy rattled the crossbar with a shot from 25 yards after 65 minutes.

Gethins completed his hat-trick five minutes later when headed home Tom MacLennans’s free-kick from the right.

On 74 minutes Gethins struck again when he jinked past James Chalmers before beating Dey with a delightful left-footed lob.

Nairn threatened to add more in the closing stages, but McConaghy was repelled by a good save from Dey after breaking through on goal.

But in the 89th minute they did add a sixth with substitute Angus Dey netting after Turriff were caught playing out from the back.

