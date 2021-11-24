Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Former Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low expects a gripping Highland League title race

By Callum Law
November 24, 2021, 11:45 am
Andy Low believes the Highland League title race could go down to the wire
The Breedon Highland League title race is likely to go down to the wire, according to Andy Low.

Nine points separate the top six in the division at this stage with Fraserburgh leading the way.

However, Brechin City are only three points behind with Rothes a further two points adrift.

Fourth-placed Inverurie Locos are on 37 points with Brora Rangers a point further back and Buckie Thistle on 34.

Low was part of the Buckie squad which won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 and was player-coach when the Jags won the league in 2017 and has been an interested observer in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s been interesting to follow in recent weeks, you’re now seeing a clear divide in the league table.

Andy Low, left, during his playing days with Buckie Thistle

“There’s the top seven which a lot of people predicted pulling a way a bit.

“The games between the top teams will be really important.

“It’s an interesting league table and I think it will be as close a title race as we’ve seen for a few years.

“In recent seasons there’s been a team like Brora or Cove who have run away with it.

“But I don’t see that happening until the closing stages, I think it will go down to the wire this season.”

Low ready for dugout return

Low stepped down as manager of Inverurie Locos in August to spend more time with his family.

Although he is in no rush Low is now keen to return to coaching and management.

He added: “I am missing it, there’s no doubt about that. The time with my family has been really important and I’m really enjoying that.

“I’m trying to keep busy, I’ve done a couple of courses through the SFA and I’m watching games because I think it’s important you keep your eye in so if opportunities do come in the future I’m still relevant.

“If you pull yourself away from the Highland League for a couple of years I don’t think you can come straight back in and say you know the league.

“I’m trying to stay active and watch players and teams because at some point in the future I would like to come back into some sort of role in the Highland League.”

