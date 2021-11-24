Nairn’s Conor Gethins keen to remain on the goal trail against Buckie

Nairn County talisman Conor Gethins has no intention of slowing down having reached double figures for the season.

The striker is set to face Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park tonight after bagging four against Turriff United on Saturday to reach 11 strikes for the campaign.

Although he is 38-years-old, Gethins remains one of the Breedon Highland League’s deadliest marksman.

He said: “If we get up the park and get balls in the box I will score.

“I’m on 11 now for the season and we’re about halfway through so I’m relatively happy with that.

“I’ve had more chances that I should have scored but I’m 38 and I’ve hit double figures again and I’ll just carry on.

“It’s all down to the boys really because I’m not doing it myself.”

County keen to build on Turriff win

Nairn were impressive in their 6-0 win against Turriff at the weekend and Gethins believes they’ll need a similar display to defeat a familiar foe in Buckie.

The Jags knocked the Wee County out of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup last Saturday week.

Gethins added: “If you’re having a bad day there’s no substitute for working hard.

“The pitch wasn’t great on Saturday it was soft and everyone was slipping.

“All our players came off absolutely burst and that’s the way it should be in every game.

“It’s easy when you’re up three or four to still do it but when you’re playing Buckie that’s when you have to be at it.

“We played Buckie last week and if you give them half a chance it’s a goal and that’s the way it is against the top teams.”

Jags out to stop Gethins

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is well aware of the threat posed by Nairn and Gethins in particularly.

He said: “Conor’s one of the best finishers in the Highland League and probably one of the best strikers to play in the Highland League.

“I don’t know how many goals he’s scored but it would be a couple of hundred at least.

“We know he’s maybe not as quick as he used to be, but he’s 38 so that’s just life.

“But you don’t lose your finishing ability and if anything he’ll be more intelligent now because of his experience.

“As well as him there’s a few others we need to watch out for and we know it won’t be an easy game.”

Taking advantage of game in hand

The Jags are currently sixth in the Highland League table.

This fixture is one of their games in hand on the sides above them and Stewart is determined to take advantage.

He added: “We can’t really afford to drop many more points in the whole season to be honest.

“We had a blip and we hope we can win all the games we feel we should win.

“Brechin, Fraserburgh and Brora are relentless just now and we need to be the same, we can’t really give up any more points.

“Whatever the teams above us are doing we need to stick with them.

“Inverurie and Rothes are there as well and we need to stay on the coattails as best we can.”