Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert joins Forres Mechanics on short-term loan

Forres Mechanics have signed Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert on a short term loan deal.

The 20-year-old, capped by Scotland at under-16 level, has joined the Mosset Park side until the end of the year.

Forres’ first choice goalkeeper Stuart Knight has been sidelined by injury in recent weeks.

He was due to start Saturday’s match against Fraserburgh but picked up an injury in the warm up and was replaced by Ruardhri Nicol.

Forres have lost 7-0 in successive games against Rothes and Fraserburgh under new manager Gordon Connelly.

They travel to Harmsworth Park to face Wick Academy this weekend.