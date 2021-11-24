Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert joins Forres Mechanics on short-term loan By Danny Law November 24, 2021, 7:10 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 7:11 pm Lee Herbert. Picture by Jason Hedges Forres Mechanics have signed Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert on a short term loan deal. The 20-year-old, capped by Scotland at under-16 level, has joined the Mosset Park side until the end of the year. Forres’ first choice goalkeeper Stuart Knight has been sidelined by injury in recent weeks. He was due to start Saturday’s match against Fraserburgh but picked up an injury in the warm up and was replaced by Ruardhri Nicol. Forres have lost 7-0 in successive games against Rothes and Fraserburgh under new manager Gordon Connelly. They travel to Harmsworth Park to face Wick Academy this weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Fraserburgh hit seven at Forres; Inverurie Locos keep up the pressure with Strathspey win Forres seeking a reaction as league leaders Fraserburgh visit Seven-up Rothes spoil Gordon Connelly’s dug-out bow at Forres Mechanics Gordon Connelly relishing Rothes challenge in first Forres game